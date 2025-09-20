15 Best TV Shows Like South Park

When it launched on Comedy Central back in 2004, "Drawn Together" was seen as a rip-off of "South Park" in numerous ways, but this reality show parody manages to stand on its own and draw laughs thanks to the foibles of its incredibly flawed cast of characters. It's very of-its-time and edgy, so not every episode has aged well – it's likely to make you cringe as much as laugh, but some episodes are still top drawer. The show even took aim at "South Park" itself in its series-wrapping movie "Drawn Together The Movie: The Movie," introducing the Suck My Taint Girl, a parody of Eric Cartman and his NSFW catchphrase. She delivers a devastating commentary on how the crudities of "South Park" are unfairly seen as more acceptable than those in "Drawn Together" and other similar shows.

"Drawn Together" is underpinned by the reality-warping adventures of a set of housemates whose lives are beamed out to the world in the style of "Big Brother" as they share a household and deal with their presents, pasts, and futures. Characters include Princess Clara, an all-singing, all-dancing fairytale princess who also happens to be a huge bigot; the alcoholic and utterly feckless Betty Boop-like Toot Braunstein; sociopathic Superman parody Captain Hero; and Foxxy Love, a Hanna-Barbera style mystery-solving musician who is typically the only person in the house with a brain cell. Fans of the show defend it to this day, with many pointing out that it's a great watch for "South Park" fans. "I think there is a huge cross over audience in terms of sense of humour," one fan wrote on Reddit.