Why Family Guy Was Canceled Twice - And How It Came Back From The Dead

Even those who don't watch "Family Guy" are bound to know of its undeniable place as a television staple. The show, which follows the exploits of the dysfunctional Griffin family and the residents of Quahog, Rhode Island, has kept viewers laughing for over 400 episodes and counting, placing it among the longest-running animated shows ever to air. But reaching its current rate of success was not without its fair share of bumps along the road.

Like any show starting out, "Family Guy" took some time to find its footing. Given its newness, Fox did not treat the adult animated series with the same reverence that the network likely has for it nowadays. The show was subject to being tossed around different time slots, going head-to-head with other hit programs, getting taken to different networks, and even having its life cut short on a couple of occasions due to low ratings. However, it wouldn't take long for Fox to realize the mistakes it made as "Family Guy" began amassing an audience that few could have seen coming.