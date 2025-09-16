How The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Felt About Cirie Fields' Iconic Win

Based on the Dutch series "De Verraders" and following in the footsteps of the popular British adaptation hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the American version of "The Traitors" operates by a pretty simple set of rules. After host Alan Cumming brings contestants to "his castle" in Scotland (it is not his castle, but it's a fun gimmick), he chooses three "traitors," who are tasked with eliminating their "faithful" opponents by "murdering" them and booting them from the game. As faithfuls try to root out the traitors and "banish" them at elaborate roundtable ceremonies, the traitors do their best to stick around until the end of the game. Why? Throughout the entire game, all players work together in challenges that add money to a prize pot; if even one traitor remains when the game is over, they steal all of the prize money from any faithfuls they've tricked up until this point.

This is precisely what happened in the first U.S. season of "The Traitors," which paired reality TV stars with "normal" people (later seasons of the show dispensed with this, exclusively casting said reality TV stars). One of the reality TV veterans was Cirie Fields, a woman widely considered to be the best player in "Survivor" history to never win — and who was chosen as a traitor by Cumming in the premiere — who used her cunning and sweet nature to trick a few normies and run away with the money. So what did Cumming think of this masterful move on Fields' part?

In an interview with GoldDerby in August 2025, Cumming said that he was, as the kids say, unfamiliar with Fields' game, but he immediately understood why she's such a reality TV legend. "I didn't know her, I didn't see her in 'Survivor' or anything," Cumming told interviewer Denton Davidson. "But in terms of 'The Traitors,' she was just brilliant. Nobody had a clue. She played such a great game. And I felt so bad for her at the end because when she revealed it, they kind of got a bit mean to her. You've just won this ton of cash, it's life-changing, and people are mad at you in a freezing Scottish night. But that's what you sign up for." So what specifically is Cumming talking about with that last part?