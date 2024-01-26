The Traitors Season 3 Has To Cast These Five Reality TV Legends
Season 2 of "The Traitors" is underway, and fans of reality TV are, as the kids say, eating well. In the sophomore outing of the reality competition show hosted by a deliciously campy Alan Cumming (and his dog Lala), several players are chosen to be "traitors" and are tasked with picking off the "faithful" players one by one, while the faithfuls "banish" a player each week in hopes of rooting out said traitors. If even one traitor survives until the end, they take the entire cash prize.
So, who plays the game? Well, Season 1 made the choice to mix random civilians with reality TV show royalty like Real Housewife Brandi Glanville and "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields (who, spoiler alert, ended up taking the prize for herself). Season 2 has taken things much, much further by stocking the cast entirely with reality TV show heavyweights. Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling represent "Big Brother," "The Challenge" favorite Chris "C.T." Tamburello is present, and there are plenty of Housewives on hand, including Phaedra Parks, Larsa Pippen, Tamra Judge, and Shereé Whitfield. As for "Survivor," the show made the incredible choice to include two beloved winners: Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine.
As Season 2 continues, fans are already looking ahead and thinking about who should show up next season to represent reality TV royalty. So, who does "The Traitors" need to cast for Season 3 in order to remain must-see TV? Here are five picks.
Tiffany Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York, House of Villains)
Tiffany Pollard will always be famous. The reality star got her start on VH1's infamous dating show "Flavor of Love," where love-seeker Flavor Flav nicknamed her "New York." From there, she became a reality television icon. After dubbing herself the HBIC ("Head B**** in Charge") during that show, Pollard went on to lead her own dating competition show, "I Love New York," and joined "Celebrity Big Brother."
All of that is to say, Pollard continues to be one of the most iconic reality TV stars in history nearly 20 years after her debut. As recently as 2018, The Cut profiled Pollard in a piece titled "Everybody Loves New York," explaining how she turned a somewhat brief stint on "Flavor of Love" into a massive career. In 2023, she competed on the E! reality series "House of Villains" alongside cretins like Jax Taylor ("Vanderpump Rules") and Jonny Fairplay ("Survivor").
Pollard would be an unsurprising yet incredible addition to "The Traitors," whether she worked alongside other traitors or tried to weed them out as a faithful. Truly, how many other reality show stalwarts have inspired a full museum installation devoted to the time they mistakenly told the entire "Big Brother" house that a fellow contestant was dead? Put Pollard on "The Traitors," Peacock, because everybody does, in fact, love New York.
Scott Disick (Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Kardashians)
The Kardashians are a complicated blended family. You've got the children of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian as your starting point, as well as two daughters belonging to Jenner and her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner. Then there's the hangers-on, like FoodGod (née Jonathan Cheban) and the aforementioned Larsa Pippen, a former close friend of Kim Kardashian. There are children and boyfriends and husbands of the core Kardashian-Jenner women floating around in the background. And then there's Scott Disick, the self-styled Lord who helped turn "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" into a true phenomenon.
Disick — who dated Kourtney Kardashian for about a decade and shares three children with her — is odious, fascinating, and wholly unpredictable. Whether he's pranking Jenner by pretending to be the mysterious "Todd Kraines," shoving a wad of money into a server's mouth in Las Vegas (admittedly one of his lower moments), or simply loitering around a Kardashian residence for comic relief, Disick is an iconic reality staple who would be perfect on "The Traitors."
Frankly, Disick would have to be a faithful, largely because he seems incapable of keeping his most pointed comments to himself, as evidenced by the fact that he never misses an opportunity to call out a single Kardashian or Jenner. Take, for example, the moment where Kim got excited over a free yoga membership on "KUWTK." As she showed Disick, he deadpanned, "Thank God. You wouldn't have been able to afford it." Disick may be a Lord, but he could very well be king of the faithfuls if given a chance.
Whitney Rose (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)
The renaissance over at Bravo might have began with "Scandoval," but Season 4 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" kept the drama going in a big way. One of its cast members should capitalize off of that explosive season finale that saw Heather Gay and the other Utah housewives unmasking newcomer Monica Garcia as the "Real Housewives" gossip account Reality Von Tease. Gay might have cracked the mystery, but she was always too trusting; Garcia would make a fine traitor based on her capacity for duplicitousness, but she'd also be an obvious target. Meanwhile, Lisa Barlow seems to live on a totally different planet, and Meredith Marks would quit the show immediately if her room in the castle didn't have a bathtub. So, which Salt Lake City cast member should join "The Traitors"? That would be Whitney Rose.
Rose comes off as a sweetheart at first, but she's far more prone to chaos than initially appears. She loves taking offense and throwing accusations around without much thought, which would make her a pretty excellent faithful — or, at the very least, her pot-stirring would make for excellent TV. Rose could spend her entire time on "The Traitors" gleefully spreading rumors without any basis in reality, which would be a whole lot of fun for the viewers at home.
Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
Tony Vlachos might be one of the best "Survivor" players in the show's history, but he's also a pretty wild character. The winner of both "Survivor: Cagayan" and the formidable competition "Survivor: Winners at War" — where he beat current "Traitors" players Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow — Vlachos is known for his somewhat unorthodox gameplay. Yes, he engages in the normal "Survivor" manipulations, carefully crafting blindsides that take spectacular effect at Tribal Council or lying about his real job (a tactic that has become par for the course on the show, considering that multiple lawyers fibbed about their professions during the recent 45th season). Beyond that, though, Tony is, as host Jeff Probst once called him, "the Tasmanian Devil."
A cop from New Jersey, Vlachos got weird with his tactics. Perhaps his most infamous move is what's been dubbed the "Spy Shack," wherein he constructed a sort of crude hut out of leaves that allowed him to listen to his "Cagayan" castmates ... which he took to a new bizarre level in "Winners at War" when he built the shack at the top of a tree. Vlachos would be a solid traitor, but he'd also likely be able to devise a wonderfully bizarre strategy to figure out the identities of each traitor if he was selected to be a faithful.
Stassi Schroeder (Vanderpump Rules)
Nobody gets to the bottom of lies and deceit like Stassi Schroeder. Though Schroeder left "Vanderpump Rules" after the show's 9th season following a particularly nasty scandal, she's undoubtedly one of the show's most iconic cast members of all time. Schroeder began the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spin-off as the undisputed queen bee, dating then-"number one guy in the group" Jax Taylor and leading a clique of hot, mean idiots at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood hotspot SUR (formally known as Sexy Unique Restaurant). After Taylor and Schroeder's breakup, though, the New Orleans native was fully activated when rumors surfaced that Kristen Doute and Taylor had hooked up in secret ... and Schroeder handily exposed the scandal, which was the show's biggest cheating fracas until Scandoval happened.
These days, Schroeder has effectively retired from reality television; she and her husband Beau Clark are busy raising their two children, and she leads a successful podcast called "Straight Up with Stassi." That said, should Peacock offer her a spot on "The Traitors," it would reward every single viewer if she accepted. Schroeder is a shrewd detective, a born manipulator, and smart as a whip — and as such, she'd be an ideal traitor or faithful. She is the devil — and don't you forget it.