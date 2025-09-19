Star Wars: The Meaning Of An Orange Lightsaber Explained

When George Lucas introduced the world to "Star Wars" in 1977, there were only two lightsaber colors: red and blue. The former was reserved for the bad guys, while the heroes wielded the latter, and that remained true until "Return of the Jedi." In that film, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) carries a new saber to replace the one he lost, introducing green blades to the franchise. As "Star Wars" expanded into comics, books, video games, and more, additional colors were introduced, each with its own meaning.

That all changed when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, relegating much of the expanded universe to "Star Wars" Legends. What remained was canon, and the colors of lightsabers and their meanings changed as well. While black remains the rarest "Star Wars'" lightsaber color, one hue that's also remained largely elusive both in Legends and subsequently in canon is orange.

Force-users who prefer orange lightsabers are few in the franchise, and for those unfamiliar with Legends material, they likely didn't realize they existed until "Star Wars: Ahsoka" debuted on Disney+. In that series, two Force users carry orange-red sabers, which showrunner Dave Filoni purposefully chose to set Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) apart. He picked orange so that viewers wouldn't immediately know the characters' allegiances to the Force. Lightsaber rules within the franchise don't always make sense, but the colors are still fairly easy to understand.