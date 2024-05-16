Star Wars' Rarest Lightsaber Color

Whether one embraces the light or dark side of the Force, odds are that along their journey to immense power, they'll pick up a lightsaber. These handheld beams of plasma energy are used by Jedi and Sith alike throughout "Star Wars" canon, each side wielding them with deadly precision on the battlefield. In fact, they're so dangerous that only a handful of characters have survived lightsaber wounds. Aside from their effectiveness in combat, the weapons allow for a degree of customization. Each Jedi and Sith crafts their own hilt, and the kyber crystal within allows for a range of blade color options.

"Star Wars" is full of lightsaber colors, each with important meanings behind them. Blue, green, and red are the most common, with some of the less frequently-seen shades including purple and yellow. Of course, there's one color that's rarer than all others: black. In the current "Star Wars" canon, there's only one black lightsaber in existence, which has appropriately been dubbed the Darksaber (not to be confused with the original Darksaber many fans don't know about). Created by Tarre Vizsla — the first Mandalorian Jedi in galactic history — over 1,000 years before the Battle of Yavin, the Darksaber resembles a traditional sword with a lightsaber twist. The handle is thin and relatively flat, with the blade-shaped beam being black with a crackling white outline.

Despite the narrative prominence of the Darksaber in the "Star Wars" timeline and its unique look, many fans of the franchise aren't too keen on it.