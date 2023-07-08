Lightsaber Rules That Make No Sense In Star Wars

As is obvious by their name, lightsabers aren't made of a solid, malleable material like real-life swords. Canonically, these weapons are made of plasma, one of the four states of matter whose real-life equivalents include lightning, neon, and fire. In the real world, plasma is a far more difficult element to contain than solids, liquids, or gases, but in the world of "Star Wars," these particles have been controlled and refocused into a blade shape for combat purposes.

In an article for Space.com, the U.S. Department of Energy's Don Lincoln proposed that a realistic counterpart to the lightsaber would be a saber of plasma controlled and shaped by electromagnetic fields. However, he pointed out an additional problem. "If we had two magnetically contained tubes of plasma, they'd pass right through one another," Lincoln said, "so no epic lightsaber duels." Any solid core added to this hypothetical weapon would have to be able to withstand the plasma at extreme temperatures, but such a core would also create more problems.

The old "Legends" canon of "Star Wars" provides an in-universe explanation for this problem with the lightsaber's construction, explaining that the plasma of a lightsaber is contained by a force field. Since such a device is just another sci-fi trope, it's not a solution that checks out in the real world.