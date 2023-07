Lightsaber Rules That Make No Sense In Star Wars

The Darksaber operates under a much different set of rules than regular lightsabers, but these rules are no less confusing for some "Star Wars" fans. As seen when Din Djarin wields the Darksaber for the first time in "The Book of Boba Fett," it's particularly heavy for those who haven't learned how to use it. For Din, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who, as far as fans currently know, isn't Force-sensitive, the Darksaber ends up being quite unruly compared to the ease of Beskar staves.

However, for Bo-Katan Kryze, who's also not a Jedi nor Force-sensitive, wielding the Darksaber is very natural. Of course, Bo-Katan possessed the weapon before, but under false pretenses, as she had not successfully won it in combat. It makes sense that training with the Darksaber would make it easier to use, but when non-Force-sensitive folks pick up other lightsabers, they don't seem to have as much trouble. The Darksaber is also easily wielded by Moff Gideon, even though he views it as a mere extension of his power rather than an ancient relic to be respected. Sure, he had time to practice with it, but he probably wasn't ever trained by anyone who knew what they were doing.

The differences in weight and handling for the Darksaber could be due to its ancient design. Just looking at it, it's easy to tell that it's physically distinct from more modern lightsabers, but "Star Wars" hasn't really explained how and why it's so different in any detail.