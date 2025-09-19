The 12 Best Memoirs From Actors You Need To Read

As much as we love to see the fictional characters that actors portray, it's just as entertaining to hear about the real lives of the actors themselves. This is why so many legendary actors deserve biopics, and why some have actually gotten one. But a fictionalized version of an actor's life still tends to gloss over the rough edges, and as we know all too well, true story movies even outright lie sometimes.

That's where memoirs come in. Not only do they promise to tell an authentic and unfiltered view of an actor's life and career, but that view comes directly from the actors themselves. Biographies can certainly be informative, and many are done with the blessing and/or cooperation of their subject. Still, nothing beats a memoir, where an actor is telling their own story, in their own words.

Some memoirs attempt to cover an entire life. Others focus primarily on the actor's career. And others still narrow that focus even tighter, zeroing in on the story behind a very specific period. These recommendations cover that entire span. What unites them all is that they are some of the best actor memoirs out there, from a golden age Hollywood legend to an actor who didn't enter the industry until the new millennium.