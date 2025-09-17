The Batman Villain Everyone Forgot The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Played

As Leonard Hofstadter in "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki wants to talk nerdy to you. All geeky topics are welcome and tabled for discussion, as Leonard and the gang debate everything — including superheroes from both Marvel and DC. Yet, this isn't Galecki's only rodeo with comic book-related matters, as he once played the Batman villain Knux in the "Batman Beyond" animated series.

Set in the future, "Batman Beyond" sees Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne officially hang up his cape and cowl, as Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) becomes the Batman of the Future and protector of Neo-Gotham. Bruce is still around, but he takes up more of an Alfred Pennyworth role, being Terry's eyes and ears from the comfort and safety of the Batcave. Several villains from Bruce's past feature, but since the bulk of them are retired or on arthritis medicine by this point, the series introduces new rogues for Terry to slug. As a matter of fact, a good chunk of the best "Batman Beyond" villains are fresh additions to the lore.

In the Season 2 episode "April Moon," Galecki voices Knux, a cybernetic-enhanced villain with hammer-like fists and key member of Bullwhip's April Moon Gang. The gang's story is that they threatened Dr. Peter Corso into giving them upgrades that would aid them in their life of crime. The goons, including Knux, give Terry a hard time, but a fail-safe word ends up being their undoing, resulting in their enhancements self-destructing. It's further proof that crime doesn't pay, even in Neo-Gotham.