How Adam West Really Felt About His Guest Role On Big Bang Theory

"The Big Bang Theory" played host to countless guest stars during its 12-season run, from Stan Lee to Stephen Hawking to Mark Hamill. Iconic figures from pop culture and science alike flocked to Chuck Lorre's series to hang out with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his bright but socially inept friends, including Batman himself, the late great Adam West, who debuted on television as the Dark Knight in 1966.

In an interview from February 2016 — just over a year before West's death in the summer of 2017 — West spoke to Scott Huver at Variety about his appearance as himself on "The Big Bang Theory." When asked if he enjoyed his guest spot, West said, "It's fun for me because I enjoy staying fresh and seeing what's in the heads and the talent of younger people. And it makes me a little cooler. But the main thing is to be able to do a very popular show with the kind of comedy that I enjoy."

As Huver pointed out, West always displayed excellent comedic timing — and the actor also said that he was quite aware that sitcoms operate on their own rhythm, which he picked up quickly: "But I've been able to pick up the rhythms and really adapt them to my kind of speech pattern with what they want me to play. Because I'm playing myself, which is the most difficult of all the roles."