Marvel Zombies Head Writer Reveals The Show Will Have The Shortest Episode Count Of Any Marvel Disney+ Series

By now, Marvel fans are starting to become just as familiar with the multiverse as they are with their own universe. Based on the enthusiasm and success of Marvel's animated series, "What if...?," which was released on Disney+ in August of 2021 and adapted from a 2005 comic book series of the same name, viewers have no issues with watching their favorite superhero characters suddenly pop up on screen in an alternate timeline, wiping away storylines that were previously established. With "What If..?," fans quickly got used to seeing unexpected scenarios, including their favorite heroes dead or even undead. Of course, that reference links directly to Episode 5 ("What If... Zombies?").

In this episode, a virus has turned people, including some of our heroes, into those brain-devouring creatures we've grown so accustomed to. Well, the popularity of this installment led Marvel and Disney to announce that this premise is currently being developed into its own animated show, "Marvel Zombies." Deadline reported that in the series, the undead virus is still raging, with new heroes, such as Shang-Chi, joining the battlefront. Since the end of July 2022, minor details have trickled out about the anticipated series, but now, it's been revealed that the 2024 season will consist of a surprising number of episodes.