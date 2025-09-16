Is Doctor Who Getting Canceled? Here's What We Know

Usually when a season of "Doctor Who" ends, fans know when to expect The Doctor's return. This was not the case with "Doctor Who" Series 15 ("Season 2" on Disney+), which concluded on May 31, 2025 with no news of a Series 16/Season 3 in the works. While the BBC said, "'Doctor Who' has not been shelved," back in February before the most recent season aired, showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed in June after the season ended that production is currently "on pause."

How long this "pause" will last — whether it's just a couple years or could last as long as when "Doctor Who" stopped making new episodes between 1989 and 2005 — is uncertain. Davies' statements to the children's news program "Newsround," saying the program's kid hosts might grow up and become writers themselves during such a "pause," have worried fans about the show's immediate future. However, the BBC continues to offer assurances the network remains committed to "Doctor Who," emphasizing its popularity on BBC iPlayer even as on-air ratings declined. "The TARDIS is going nowhere," BBC's Kate Phillips told the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 21.

Disney invested around £10m per episode in "Doctor Who" for its 26-episode Disney+ streaming deal. Twenty-one of those episodes (3 specials with David Tennant's 14th Doctor and 18 episodes with Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor) have aired, and the 5-episode miniseries "The War Between the Land and the Sea" is expected to cover the remainder of the deal. Future "Doctor Who" seasons might need creative rejiggering if Disney pulls out from funding.