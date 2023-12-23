Christopher Eccleston Will Only Return To Doctor Who If Its Producers Get Fired

Christopher Eccleston may have helped revive "Doctor Who" after a 16-year hiatus, but the 18 years he spent away from the franchise after his single season have done nothing to lessen his issues with the people in charge. Recently reuniting with Billie Piper (who co-starred opposite him as Rose Tyler) during a "Doctor Who" panel at the 2023 For the Love of Sci-Fi convention, Eccleston revealed during their talk what changes would be necessary for him to return to the show. "Sack Russell T. Davies. Sack Jane Tranter. Sack Phil Collinson. Sack Julie Gardner. And I'll come back," he said, referring to the show's executive producers. "So can you arrange that?"

After "Doctor Who" went off the air in 1989 following a 26-year run, Eccleston was hired as the Ninth Doctor in what was intended as a series revival. He left after one season and has been very open over the years that while he still loves being associated with the character and the franchise — he even returned in May 2021 to voice the character in Big Finish's audio series, "The Ninth Doctor Adventures" — he takes issue with the politics that went into creating the revival.

"The series was a mess, and it wasn't to do with me or Billie, it was to do with the people who were supposed to make it," he explained during the panel. "The BBC were like, 'we're gonna keep a big distance from this.' And then as soon as it was a success they were all up close going 'I was responsible for that,' but they were all like at a distance."