Doctor Who: 5 Cool Facts About Ncuti Gatwa's New Sonic Screwdriver Design

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Who: The Giggle"

After almost two long years of waiting, Ncuti Gatwa is finally on screen as the Fifteenth Doctor. The Rwandan talent, previously best known for starring in Netflix's original series "Sex Education" as Eric Effiong, makes his triumphant debut in the third "Doctor Who" 60th Anniversary Special, "Doctor Who: The Giggle," where he plays a rousing game of catch alongside the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) to defeat an old nemesis. Gatwa's time in the TARDIS marks several firsts for the BBC series, not the least of which is that his Sonic Screwdriver is unlike anything that Whovians have ever seen in canon before.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies really broke the mold with this one, so much so that the BBC published a guided video tour to explain the new device. As Gatwa himself says "[The Sonic Screwdriver is] a magnificent piece of Galifreyan technology that helps the Doctor through all his scrapes and has lots of nooks and crannies to it." This is a sentence that has never been more true than it is now. Gatwa's next outing as Fifteen is the 2023 "Doctor Who" Christmas Special, which means that we don't have to wait very long to see the new Sonic Screwdriver in action. Even so, here's everything we know about it so far.