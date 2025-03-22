Heretic Ending Explained: What Did The Butterfly Mean?

The opening moments of "Heretic" introduce us to Sister Paxton (East) and Sister Barnes (Thatcher), Mormon missionaries looking to share information about God and their church. The Sisters make their way to the home of a Mr. Reed (Grant) just as a vicious storm begins rolling into town. They chain their bikes to Mr. Reed's iron fence and head up to his front door, where he invites them inside to get away from the rain.

Mr. Reed says his wife is finishing a blueberry pie and begins grilling the Sisters with questions about religion in general and their faith in particular. He ominously declares that he accidentally discovered the one true religion while doing his own research before going to check on his wife. Sister Barnes realizes that the candle Mr. Reed has been burning is blueberry pie scented, and she and Sister Paxton try to leave immediately before realizing that the front door is locked.

The Sisters head into the next room to find their coats and confront Mr. Reed. He's waiting for them in a room that looks like a cross between a library and a cult shrine. Mr. Reed tells them the door won't open until the morning, and the only way out of the house is through his basement. Two doors, one labeled belief and one labeled disbelief, lead out of the room, and Mr. Reed says he intends to test their faith.