Perfect Match Season 3: Which Couples Are Still Together?

This month, Netflix released the third season of its all-star reality dating series "Perfect Match" — a season that dominated the streamer's top 10 charts. Not only did the show feature fan favorites from Netflix's own slate of reality dating TV franchises, but the cast members also included former contestants of shows like "The Bachelor," "Love Island," and "Siesta Key." While many singles were cycled through the house for mixers as well as longer, overnight stays throughout the duration of "Perfect Match," only five couples made it to the end of the series for a chance to win a self-determined, luxury vacation.

The final five couples on the show included Lucy Syed ("Too Hot to Handle") and Daniel Perfetto ("Dated and Related"); Rachel Recchia ("The Bachelorette") and Ray Gantt ("Love Island USA"); AD Smith ("Love Is Blind") and Ollie Sutherland ("Love Is Blind UK"); Madison Errichiello ("Love Is Blind") and Freddie Powell ("Love Is Blind UK"); and finally, Sandy Gallagher ("The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On") and Louis Russell ("Too Hot to Handle").

Before the show's leftover singles could vote for the perfect match, though, each couple was challenged to match answers to a series of questions. Couples Rachel and Ray, Madison and Freddie, and Sandy and Louis were all eliminated in this round, leaving everyone to choose to vote for either Lucy and Daniel or AD and Ollie.