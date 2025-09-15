Perfect Match Season 3: Which Couples Are Still Together?
This month, Netflix released the third season of its all-star reality dating series "Perfect Match" — a season that dominated the streamer's top 10 charts. Not only did the show feature fan favorites from Netflix's own slate of reality dating TV franchises, but the cast members also included former contestants of shows like "The Bachelor," "Love Island," and "Siesta Key." While many singles were cycled through the house for mixers as well as longer, overnight stays throughout the duration of "Perfect Match," only five couples made it to the end of the series for a chance to win a self-determined, luxury vacation.
The final five couples on the show included Lucy Syed ("Too Hot to Handle") and Daniel Perfetto ("Dated and Related"); Rachel Recchia ("The Bachelorette") and Ray Gantt ("Love Island USA"); AD Smith ("Love Is Blind") and Ollie Sutherland ("Love Is Blind UK"); Madison Errichiello ("Love Is Blind") and Freddie Powell ("Love Is Blind UK"); and finally, Sandy Gallagher ("The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On") and Louis Russell ("Too Hot to Handle").
Before the show's leftover singles could vote for the perfect match, though, each couple was challenged to match answers to a series of questions. Couples Rachel and Ray, Madison and Freddie, and Sandy and Louis were all eliminated in this round, leaving everyone to choose to vote for either Lucy and Daniel or AD and Ollie.
Maybe not the perfect match
Most of this year's "Perfect Match" finale couples are no longer together. Though the episodes were released over summer 2025, the season was filmed in September 2024, which means that it's been almost a year since the many dramatic events of Netflix's crown-jewel dating series.
Rachel and Ray — the couple who were together for the shortest amount of time but who won the last compatibility challenge before the finale — are no longer together, having never really had a chance to find their footing as a romantic couple. Madison and Freddie — who were together for almost as long as the show's final two couples and remained very faithful to each other — broke up due to long-distance challenges, with Madison living in Minnesota, USA, and Freddie's home being Manchester, UK. Despite Louis' effort to make up for his "Too Hot to Handle" (a Netflix reality show that is surprisingly not staged) lover-boy persona with Sandy, the two split shortly following filming, and Louis recently entered into a public relationship with "Love Island USA's" Huda Mustafa.
After the final compatibility test knocked out three couples, the rest of the show's losing singles and couples placed votes to choose whether Lucy and Daniel or AD and Ollie are the perfect match. Viewers were surprised to see Lucy and Daniel win the show because they broke up soon after the end of the season, citing distance and differences in expectations. Viewers were also surprised because AD and Ollie, since filming the show, announced an engagement and an upcoming baby. AD and Ollie both have firsthand experience with "Love Is Blind's" low success rate for couples, but they are the only couple from "Perfect Match" Season 3 that are still together.