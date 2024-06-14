The Sexy Reality Series Dominating Netflix Top 10 Charts Is A Dating Super-Show

Netflix clearly knows that the best way to captivate the audience's attention during the warm summer months is an even hotter reality show. The first six episodes of "Perfect Match" Season 2 arrived on the platform on June 7, and the hard launch has been a resounding success that's propelled the dating series to the top spot of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

"Perfect Match" is a good name for a series that seems to be specifically crafted to be the ultimate dating show. The contestants are all reality veterans from Netflix shows that range from the devastating "Squid Game: The Challenge" and "The Mole" to various reality dating shows, like "Dated & Related" and "Love Is Blind." The setting is appropriately tropical, and the action combines some of the finest reality show traditions, from crazy competitions to rampant matchmaking, downtime drama, plotting, and eliminations. It's almost like Netflix tried to create the perfect storm — and based on the way it has dominated the Top 10, the streaming service just might have succeeded on this mission.