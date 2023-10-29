The Strangers: Chapter 1 Cast, Director, Writers, Teaser, And More Details

Potential spoilers for "The Strangers" trilogy ahead.

While we don't know precisely how the new "The Strangers" films will play out, it sounds like the first film will be a sort of origin story for Madeliene Petsch's Maya. Speaking to ComicBook.com, director Renny Harlin makes clear she will likely survive her deadly "Chapter 1" encounter, dealing with the subsequent trauma in ensuing films. "This is really an exploration of a young woman who's been the victim of incredible violence and an exploration of what happens to a person mentally and physically," he said, later adding, "Our focus is our central character and her journey and where she's gonna go."

Perhaps more intriguing is Harlin teasing that the third film will leave viewers with more questions than answers. And yes, the director believes his trilogy will likely serve as the entry point to something much bigger, claiming, "I don't even call it a trilogy — I call it the first three movies of the Strangers Universe," before noting that any new films may well be centered around Petsch's character as well.

It's pretty safe to assume nobody had the birth of "The Strangers" cinematic universe on their 2024 bingo cards. Still, the possibility of that most unexpected verse coming to fruition will no doubt depend on how well Harlin's trilogy performs at the '24 box office. Whatever the case, one has to admire the faith Lionsgate is showing in the concept — even if it's worth questioning whether an entire cinematic universe built around "The Strangers" is actually necessary.