The Strangers: Chapter 1 Cast, Director, Writers, Teaser, And More Details
It's been well over a decade since the micro-budget, based on real-life events home invasion creeper "The Strangers" transformed from the little indie horror that could into a full-blown box office juggernaut. And as fans of the film are still trying to shake some of the more unsettling turns of fate in the menacing thriller, studios are still trying to find a way to franchise the property. The first attempt to do that, of course, came in 2018 when Rogue Pictures revived the concept for its intriguing — if largely underwhelming — sequel "The Strangers: Prey at Night."
Lionsgate has since taken over the rights to "The Strangers," and the genre-loving studio is betting big that it can turn the property into a full-blown horror franchise, green-lighting not one but three new "The Strangers" flicks. The first of the coming trilogy is titled "The Strangers: Chapter 1." It's already worked its way through production and is soon to be playing in a theater near you. Here's what we know about it so far.
When will The Strangers: Chapter 1 be released?
Though details have begun trickling out about "The Strangers: Chapter 1," we still don't know exactly when we'll be able to see the trilogy-opening creeper in its entirety. But it seems all three films have already finished shooting, with Lionsgate opting to film them concurrently. Given their completed status, one could easily assume the company is looking to release each film relatively close to the one that precedes it. If Deadline is to be believed, Lionsgate will indeed take a decidedly outside-the-box approach to distributing the trilogy and release all three films in the space of a single year.
Now, if the distributor wanted to get really crazy, it could release all three on the same day as Netflix did with the "Fear Street" trilogy in 2021, though that approach obviously seems far better suited to streaming. Regardless of how Lionsgate decides to spread the three films out, the company will reportedly begin doing so by dropping "Chapter 1" sometime early in 2024. Be sure to check back for updates when it gets a firm release date.
Who is starring in The Strangers: Chapter 1?
Those who've seen the original "The Strangers" can confirm the performances of Liv Tyler (in a rare and difficult horror role) and Scott Speedman are the glue that holds the nihilistic nail-biter together. Ditto for the work of Christina Hendricks and Martin Henderson, who portray the targeted couple in "The Strangers: Prey at Night." As such, you'd be right in thinking much of the success of "The Strangers: Chapter 1" will rest on the shoulders of its stars. Even the film's director admitted to Entertainment Weekly that it was hard to fill the shoes of those franchise predecessors. In the end, the production tapped a couple of intriguing rising stars to do the emotional heavy lifting in Froy Gutierrez and Madelaine Petsch.
Gutierrez is perhaps still best known for his supporting roles in "Teen Wolf," "Light as a Feather," and "Cruel Summer." He can also be seen in the 2022 sequel "Hocus Pocus 2." As for Petsch, she's fresh off a scene-stealing seven-season run as the impetuous and occasionally "cuckoo bananas" Cheryl Blossom on "Riverdale." She'll no doubt seek to showcase her leading lady chops after graduating from the colorful "Riverdale" ensemble, and fronting the new "The Strangers" trilogy should more than give her that opportunity. Joining those actors in "The Strangers: Chapter 1" are "The Night Agent" star Gabriel Basso, "Mandy" supporting player Richard Brake, and "All Creatures Great and Small" star Rachel Shelton, among others.
What is the plot of The Strangers: Chapter 1?
Potential spoilers for "The Strangers" trilogy ahead.
While we don't know precisely how the new "The Strangers" films will play out, it sounds like the first film will be a sort of origin story for Madeliene Petsch's Maya. Speaking to ComicBook.com, director Renny Harlin makes clear she will likely survive her deadly "Chapter 1" encounter, dealing with the subsequent trauma in ensuing films. "This is really an exploration of a young woman who's been the victim of incredible violence and an exploration of what happens to a person mentally and physically," he said, later adding, "Our focus is our central character and her journey and where she's gonna go."
Perhaps more intriguing is Harlin teasing that the third film will leave viewers with more questions than answers. And yes, the director believes his trilogy will likely serve as the entry point to something much bigger, claiming, "I don't even call it a trilogy — I call it the first three movies of the Strangers Universe," before noting that any new films may well be centered around Petsch's character as well.
It's pretty safe to assume nobody had the birth of "The Strangers" cinematic universe on their 2024 bingo cards. Still, the possibility of that most unexpected verse coming to fruition will no doubt depend on how well Harlin's trilogy performs at the '24 box office. Whatever the case, one has to admire the faith Lionsgate is showing in the concept — even if it's worth questioning whether an entire cinematic universe built around "The Strangers" is actually necessary.
Who is directing The Strangers: Chapter 1?
As for whom Lionsgate brought on board to direct "The Strangers: Chapter 1," the studio hired none other than Renny Harlin to helm the project. In fact, Harlin came aboard to helm the entire trilogy, marking a return to the horror genre that essentially helped birth his career.
The director, of course, made quite the entrance into the Hollywood fray, unexpectedly breaking onto the director's A-list after helming "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master." He went on to direct several studio projects throughout the 1990s, including "Die Hard 2," "Cliffhanger," "The Long Kiss Goodnight," and "Deep Blue Sea." He's made some, shall we say, interesting career choices since, booking more legit Hollywood gigs around projects that some might argue err further on the side of B-movie. His last major release was the much-maligned 2021 actioner "The Misfits," which he followed with the all-but-unseen 2021 comedy "Class Reunion 3."
Given the ups and downs of Harlin's career, it should be interesting to see what he brings to "The Strangers" franchise. Whatever he does, his presence alone may well signal a major Hollywood-esque stylistic change from the original film. Here's hoping Harlin doesn't jettison the things that make the low-budget original such an enduring piece of home invasion horror.
Who wrote The Strangers: Chapter 1?
Lionsgate also brought in a couple of Hollywood veterans to pen the screenplay for "The Strangers: Chapter 1," with film and television scribes Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedman working up the story. Like Renny Harlin, the duo signed on for all three of the forthcoming sequels, so if the trilogy has nothing else going for it, it at least has continuity at key creative positions. As for what Cohen and Freedman will bring to the mix, that's actually a pretty big question mark, as neither scribe has much experience in the horror genre.
In fact, some of their biggest credits to date have come in the animation realm — the pair each spent time in the writer's room for "King of the Hill" and later joined the creative team on Seth McFarlane's "American Dad." Most recently, they created the animated series "The Freak Brothers" alongside Courtney Solomon, with Lionsgate also producing that project. On the live-action front, Cohen and Freeland are perhaps best known as the writers behind the Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis starring comedy "Due Date." The longtime collaborators are credited for "The Strangers: Chapter 1" alongside newcomer Amber Loutfi, whose only other screen credit came as an actor in the 2017 short film "Roses, Coffee, and Cold Blood."
Is there a teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 1?
As for what the writers of "The Strangers: Chapter 1" have cooked up for the trilogy opener, early indications are that the narrative will track close to that of the original film, which follows a young couple on a single night in a secluded location as their home is methodically seiged by a trio of masked killers. Only this time the home is an Airbnb booked on the couple's way to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest.
In any case, one can hardly blame "The Strangers: Chapter 1" team for taking an "if it ain't broke" sort of approach to the trilogy's beginning. After all, the original film's pitch-black tone and "random act of murder" setup were relatively game-changing when it was released. While we've yet to get a look at "Chapter 1" via a proper trailer, Lionsgate did drop a teaser clip from the film a few weeks back. And yes, said clip is eerily similar to the original film in both ambiance and pacing.
If you've yet to see it, the scene finds Madelaine Petsch's Maya very much home alone when an ominous knock comes from the door. A soft female voice asks if Tamara is home, and Maya shakily responds that she'd already told them the woman isn't there. That, of course, signals this is the second of the escalating encounters, with Maya glimpsing a tall shadowy figure through the peephole as another walks casually behind her, already inside the house. And from there, well, any fan of "The Strangers" already knows what grisly fates may await.