Whatever Happened To The Models On The Price Is Right?

Come on down! Those are the three words that audience members love to hear on "The Price Is Right," which began in 1972. Contestants put their consumer knowledge to the test to win big prizes, like trips and cars. The daytime staple turned the late Bob Barker into a household name, as he hosted the show from 1972 to 2007, after which the reins were handed over to Drew Carey.

And it is not complete without models showing off luxurious prizes. For decades, the job was exclusively held by women, but that changed when the show held an opening casting call for its first male model in August of 2012. But the on-screen positivity has not always been felt behind the scenes. Over the years, various models filed complaints against Barker and the producers, some of which included sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Longtime fans will recall models were not given mics, but a new era changed that. Former cast member Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith told Fox News that the push for models to have mics came as a new producer was looking to make changes amid Carey's onboarding. "I was very much determined to have that and I was happy it was received," Osborne-Smith said. "... We were all ready to become personalities rather than just look like models."

Some models have stayed in the spotlight after leaving the show while current cast members have also taken on side projects. Here is what has happened to some of the show's most recognizable models.