Deal Or No Deal: Who Plays The Banker & What Has He Done Lately?

It's easy to understand the appeal of "Deal or No Deal." Contestants don't need trivia knowledge; they simply need to guess correctly and be extremely lucky to wind up with the most money possible. Along the way, participants receive offers from the mysterious banker, often represented as a non-descript silhouette. They can walk away with whatever the banker offers or keep playing for a chance to win even more (or a lot less).

Despite the show's popularity, many people may not know who was the banker on "Deal or No Deal." Howie Mandel, who went on to become one of the richest game show hosts ever, may have been the face of the program, but the actor who originated the role in the U.S. version of the show is Peter Abbay. He also provided the voice of the character in the 2006 video game.

According to the actor's IMDb, there are quite a few places where audiences can actually see his face. He's appeared in episodes for "Another World," "Punk'd," and "House." His last TV credit was for a 2017 episode of "Missing Person Finders." While there's not much information on what Abbay is up to these days, it's important to note he wasn't the only banker throughout the tenure of "Deal or No Deal."