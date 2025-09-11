Kevin Costner Had One Major Fear Before Yellowstone Started Production

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" was a sensation when it was on the air, annihilating virtually every other cable network show in the ratings. No doubt a big part of that (at least initially) was the casting of Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the family the show follows. Getting a huge name like Costner set the series up for success, but that also came with a lot of pressure for the actor. In June 2019, not long after the show's second season premiered, the A-lister spoke with "Good Morning America" and admitted feeling a lot of trepidation.

Costner mentioned that when he was first approached about the part, "Yellowstone" was meant to be a 10-episode miniseries. As development went along, it became clear that the series could continue for a while — and that scared him. "Suddenly, it was going to be a multi-season," Costner explained. "And I thought, actually, if I would have said, 'Well, now I'm not doing it,' that maybe it might have crumbled before it got started. And I kind of took the weight on emotionally of not wanting to have the show crumble."

Those feelings were seemingly confirmed by co-star Denim Richards, who played Colby Mayfield. When speaking with the New York Post, he recalled what Costner told the whole cast during the first table read. According to Richards, Costner told his new colleagues: "I don't know about you guys, but I'm scared as hell. So why don't we come together the best we can, and make this happen, and support each other." That support lasted right up until the final season, when Costner did what he refused to do back then — he walked away.