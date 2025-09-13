12 Best TV Shows Like Deadliest Catch

Drama, calamity and constant danger dog the footsteps of the folks who ride the Alaskan seas in their fishing boats for Discovery's cameras in "The Deadliest Catch." Following a fleet of fishermen and crabbers who make their living in the frigid waters up north every single winter, the show doesn't flinch away from the horrors, strains, stresses and problems faced by the men and women who populate the show.

At least one captain took ill on camera, there was one heart attack, and Captain Phil Harris later passed away from complications after experiencing a stroke. "Wild" Bill Wichrowski has been coping with cancer during recent seasons as well. Even with the possibility that they won't make it home, the captains still take their boats and crews onto the ocean. The ultimate goal is to be richly rewarded with a high-grossing catch — and to come home intact, with their lives and their boats in one piece. Mother Nature doesn't always reward them handsomely; the show has paid witness to numerous financial setbacks for several captains.

"The Deadliest Catch" has been a huge hit for Discovery and has many seasons under its belt, with its captains becoming icons in their own right. Naturally, that has resulted in spin-offs, imitators, and other reality shows that are more than a little like the Alaskan sojourns undertaken by Sig Hansen and the other crews. If you love the show and want to see more series like it, here are 10 more programs that "Deadliest Catch" fans will adore — either because they also focus on life for other tribes of fishermen, they spotlight other kinds of dangerous wintertime occupations, or they're set in the wilds of Alaska.