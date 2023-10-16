Deadliest Catch: How Many Seasons Of The Show Are There?
There's been no particular shortage of high-stakes drama in Discovery's hit Alaska-set reality series "Deadliest Catch." And that drama is all the more engrossing as it's largely driven by the series' human stars, many of whom have been putting life, limb, and livelihood on the line in the icy waters of the Bering Sea for the entirety of the series' small screen tenure.
Those hardened fishermen hope to strike gold in the guise of pots filled to the brim with crab and other deep sea creatures. And yes, most of them began their fishing careers before the first cameras ever rolled on "Deadliest Catch." Nonetheless, the series has made legit reality stars of several cast members, including fan-favorite captains like Sig Hansen, Jonathan Hillstrand, and Jake Anderson, among others. Those beloved captains and their crews were put through the wringer and then some during the series' most recent season of crab fishing action. And that season's thrilling finale brought the total season count for "Deadliest Catch" to a whopping 19.
Given the various complications that have plagued the crabbing industry in Alaska of late, the 19th season was sort of a minor miracle in the making. But it was arguably also one of the best seasons to date. And luckily for fans, all of the seasons — including Season 19 — are available to watch on one platform.
Here's where you can watch every season of Deadliest Catch
Over the course of its 19-season run, "Deadliest Catch" has become one of the best-loved reality TV offerings in the Discovery vaults. And even if "Deadliest Catch" is starting to feel a little long in the tooth, the series continues to delight fans old and new. If you count yourself in the latter category and are looking to catch up on all 343 episodes of the high seas fishing drama, you'll be happy to learn you binge the series in its entirety in the streaming realm.
As Discovery was recently folded into the same entertainment family as Warner Bros. and HBO, you can indeed satisfy your "Deadliest Catch" binge by signing up for a subscription to the Max streaming platform, with all 19 seasons of the show now available for viewing. If you're not currently signed up for a Max sub, you can add it to your streaming slate at a cost of either $15.99 (ad-free), or $9.99 (with ads). As noted by Just Watch, you can also just pick up Max as an add-on service to other streamers like Hulu and Prime Video if you so desire.
If you're not looking to add another streamer to the mix, you could also head over to iTunes and other VOD platforms to buy episodes and seasons individually. That approach could get a little pricey, however, with single episodes going for about $1.99 each, and full seasons running anywhere between $14.99 and $29.99. And, of course, if you wanna go truly old school, you can always just catch reruns of "Deadliest Catch" as they air on Discovery.