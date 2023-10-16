Deadliest Catch: How Many Seasons Of The Show Are There?

There's been no particular shortage of high-stakes drama in Discovery's hit Alaska-set reality series "Deadliest Catch." And that drama is all the more engrossing as it's largely driven by the series' human stars, many of whom have been putting life, limb, and livelihood on the line in the icy waters of the Bering Sea for the entirety of the series' small screen tenure.

Those hardened fishermen hope to strike gold in the guise of pots filled to the brim with crab and other deep sea creatures. And yes, most of them began their fishing careers before the first cameras ever rolled on "Deadliest Catch." Nonetheless, the series has made legit reality stars of several cast members, including fan-favorite captains like Sig Hansen, Jonathan Hillstrand, and Jake Anderson, among others. Those beloved captains and their crews were put through the wringer and then some during the series' most recent season of crab fishing action. And that season's thrilling finale brought the total season count for "Deadliest Catch" to a whopping 19.

Given the various complications that have plagued the crabbing industry in Alaska of late, the 19th season was sort of a minor miracle in the making. But it was arguably also one of the best seasons to date. And luckily for fans, all of the seasons — including Season 19 — are available to watch on one platform.