The 7 Best Da'Vine Joy Randolph Movies And Tv Shows, Ranked

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has made a name for herself as a character actress with verve and talent. Before "The Holdovers," she gained a lot of experience in every facet of the acting industry. She appeared in horror films, serious dramatic shorts, sitcoms, and romantic dramas. She's a Yale Drama School graduate and can do nearly anything with her talent that, as her career has proven, is quite multifaceted. As a result, she's been everywhere and done everything since her 2013 debut. "Well-seasoned" is perhaps the best way to describe her skill set.

And she's been working hard in the decade plus since her first project. But which outings among those many dramas, comedies, and thrillers are the best? Where does she shine the brightest and stand the tallest? Here they are: The cream of the crop, the seven best roles Randolph has performed so far in her career.