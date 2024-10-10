The 7 Best Da'Vine Joy Randolph Movies And Tv Shows, Ranked
Da'Vine Joy Randolph has made a name for herself as a character actress with verve and talent. Before "The Holdovers," she gained a lot of experience in every facet of the acting industry. She appeared in horror films, serious dramatic shorts, sitcoms, and romantic dramas. She's a Yale Drama School graduate and can do nearly anything with her talent that, as her career has proven, is quite multifaceted. As a result, she's been everywhere and done everything since her 2013 debut. "Well-seasoned" is perhaps the best way to describe her skill set.
And she's been working hard in the decade plus since her first project. But which outings among those many dramas, comedies, and thrillers are the best? Where does she shine the brightest and stand the tallest? Here they are: The cream of the crop, the seven best roles Randolph has performed so far in her career.
Rhonda in On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Da'Vine Joy Randolph has become quite the familiar face in cult series that went off the air prematurely. Within the over-the-top yet very human web of schemes and dreams in "On Becoming a God in Central Florida," she's ambitious, funny, and arch, providing ample help to Kristen Dunst.
Dunst plays young mother Krystal Stubbs, who works in a water park but has grand ambitions. The American dream burns in her chest, and she wants to be more than she is. A pyramid scheme called the Founders American Merchandise (FAM) allows her to advance her status, but when her husband dies unexpectedly, she uncovers some nasty truths about the FAM — as well as her husband. Randolph plays Rhonda, one of Krystal's best friends and a supporter of her FAM activities. Without her, the series certainly wouldn't be as much fun as it is. It's one of her more minor roles, but she makes an already interesting ensemble cast even richer.
Beth Hatten in The Lost City
Part of a wave of romantic comedies that began hitting theatres in 2022, "The Lost City" is a mega-charming adventure that did its part to change Da'Vine Joy Randolph's career. While she only has a supporting part in the film, she's a memorable presence and a guiding force for the chaos around her. Randolph plays Beth Hatten, publisher extraordinary, who sends romance author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) off on a publicity tour to promote her latest book. Along for the ride is Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), who models for romance novel covers and is the "face" of Loretta's male protagonist.
But then Loretta is kidnapped, thanks to her expertise in archeology. Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who wants to control the world, needs an artifact to accomplish his nefarious aims. He requires Loretta's expertise to find a special crown. Alan tries to call in Jack Trainor (Brad Pitt), Navy SEAL and superspy, to save Loretta. But Jack dies in the process — or so it seems — and thus Loretta and Alan have to rely on each other to survive the jungle, and perhaps even fall in love.
It's Beth who ultimately gets to ride to the rescue, providing Loretta and Alan with the backup they need at the very last moment. Beth's cool-under-pressure demeanor makes this a memorable role for Randolph, who seems to be having the time of her life.
Charmonique Whitaker in Selfie
"Selfie" provided Da'Vine Joy Randolph with her very first role on primetime television, and she took that ball and ran with it. As Charmonique Whitaker, a close friend of Eliza Dooley (Karen Gillan) and receptionist at KinderKare Pharmaceuticals, she adds extra oomph to the adventures of her bestie. The sparkle she brings to the supporting role makes it worth watching.
Eliza is a millennial writ large, obsessed with her social media and seemingly shallow to the bone. But she soon comes to realize how empty the pursuit of social media-based approval is, and asks her co-worker Henry Higgins (John Cho) to help her out. They get closer as Eliza's character deepens and grows richer.
Based on "Pygmalion" and "My Fair Lady," this one-season wonder developed into an interesting show that died a premature death. As short as its on-screen life was, "Selfie" became beloved in some quarters. It also opened the door for Randolph in the television world. She went on to become a regular lead on TBS' short-lived "People of Earth" and entered "The Last O.G." during its final season as a regular. Since she continues to act in both film and television, this cult hit is a must-watch for fans of the actress.
Cherise in High Fidelity
Here we see Randolph in another best friend character role, but one that's so very necessary to the series. Cherise is a vital part of Rob Brooks' (Zoe Kravitz) life, adding zest and humor to it. Without her, Rob's romantic gambolings would probably be too precious to endure.
An adaption of Nick Hornby's novel, Rob and Cherise work at Championship Vinyl, a record store that Rob owns. Rob is a sharp-eyed pop culture nut who's looking for true love. But when a date goes bad, she begins to look back and take stock of her life. To try to attain real love, she examines her Five Biggest Heartbreaks — and those of her friends — to figure out what went wrong. Cherise aids and abets Rob in that search, but her own journey is important to Rob's understanding of where she's gone wrong. Da'Vine Joy Randolph nails her character's knowing ways, which makes her a complete delight in the part.
Lady Reed in Dolemite Is My Name
A wonderful take on Rudy Ray Moore's life, "Dolemite is My Name" brings Eddie Murphy back to the silver screen with a poignant and witty script in which the underdog triumphs. It's a film that's guaranteed to make you like Murphy even more, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph just adds to that appeal. She plays one of those underdogs, and ends up being the friend that keeps Rudy grounded.
The film covers Moore's growth in the comedy world, the raunchy stand-up routines that got him attention and his branching out into Blaxploitation films which made his name. Randolph is Lady Reed, a single mom who finds herself playing Queen Bee in his iconic "Dolemite." Lady believes in Rudy and his dream, but she's no doormat and not about to be the victim of sexism. She has no idea that she's going to enter the popular culture zeitgeist in her own way.
Randolph exudes grace in her role, and she is the warm, guiding force in Rudy's life along with the rest of his oddball crew. Is it any wonder that this role launched her even higher into the stratosphere?
Donna Williams in Only Murders in the Building
Dryly deadpan and always good for a quip, what would "Only Murders in the Building" be without Donna Williams doing legwork at the police station for our trio of detectives? Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been playing the character with effortless aplomb since the show's debut, and she's remained a highlight over the years.
Audiences first meet Donna as a skeptical witness to Charles-Haden Savage's (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora's (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) crime-solving foibles. Four seasons into the show, she hasn't exactly come around on their antics, but her wife's a big fan of their podcast. And it's hard to deny that without this trio, Donna would have a much harder time solving the show's central crimes. So it's a balancing relationship that sometimes drives all four parties crazy. It may be chaotic, but it's also finally provided Randolph a recurring role in a long-lived series.
Mary in The Holdovers
An irresistible slice of heartwarming dramedy, "The Holdovers" is a holiday film for the ages. It's a period piece about lonely people finding real affinity with one another, and the capacity for growth and change. Naturally, it comes with one heck of a performance by Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
The 1970 Christmas season for students and faculty at Barton Academy promises to pack no surprises. Most of the students will go home, the campus will go silent, and in the new year everyone will return to matriculate. But Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), the school's classics professor, is left behind to watch over five students who aren't returning home for the holidays — a punishment he faces from the headmaster for flunking a student whose father is a big-time donor. Only one other adult stays behind with Hunham — Mary (Randolph), a cafeteria lady whose son was recently killed in combat in Vietnam. But when one student's father proposes a ski trip for the remaining kids, their number is whittled down to just one: Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), who isn't able to contact his honeymooning mother to get permission to go. Hunham thus finds himself alone with Mary and Angus — and forced to confront his own inability to connect with others.
Randolph shines in the part — Mary, too, must learn to love and to heal. She won an Oscar for this role, so if you've deprived yourself of "The Holdovers," please treat yourself and enjoy this lovely slice of life drama.