Room 222 Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

Created by James L. Brooks, whose list of credits includes some of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time, like "The Simpsons" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," ABC's "Room 222" ran for 5 seasons between 1969 and 1974. A comedy-drama about the lives of students and faculty at California's fictitious Walt Whitman High School, it netted multiple Emmy nominations, as well as wins for outstanding new series and two of its stars, Michael Constantine and Karen Valentine, in 1970.

Though not as celebrated today as shows like "All in the Family" and other shows produced by Norman Lear that followed in its footsteps, "Room 222" was among the first television series to feature a fully integrated cast and tackle a wide array of topics, from politics to race to religion. Many "Room 222" alums, including Brooks, Allan Burns, and Gene Reynolds, would go on to work on similarly topical shows like "Mary Tyler Moore" and "Lou Grant."

The cast of "Room 222" continued to work in films and on television for the next half-century. Valentine has been a well-loved TV performer for more than fifty years, while Denise Nicholas co-starred on "In the Heat of the Night" and penned several critically acclaimed books. Given that the show first aired in the late '60s, it's no surprise that some of its cast members are no longer with us. Here is a list of the "Room 222" actors who you might not know had passed on.