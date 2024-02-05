Where Did Star Trek's 'Where No Man Has Gone Before' Line Originate? It's Complicated

Whether or not you know your Romulans from your Remans or how to throw a Vulcan salute, everyone knows an iconic quote from "Star Trek," with "where no man has gone before" up there with the best of them. The final line of the original series' opening monologue, as narrated by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, was changed to the gender-neutral "no one" for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," with Captain Pike (Anson Mount) the latest to say it on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," but variations of it have appeared in multiple spots throughout history, stretching back not just decades but centuries.

Presumably with no input from a time-traveling Enterprise crew, the 1572 epic poem "The Lusiads" by Portuguese poet Luís de Camões, which details Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama's discovery of a route to India by sea, includes the line "by oceans where none had ventured." British explorer James Cook had a similar aim, writing in a 1774 diary entry following an expedition to Newfoundland, "Ambition leads me not only farther than any other man has been before me, but as far as I think it possible for man to go." It might be a slightly wordier captain's log than Kirk's, but it's clear what he was going for.