The Devastating Death Of Michael Constantine

Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his performance in the 2002 romantic comedy hit "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," died of natural causes on August 31, the New York Times reports. He was 94.

Constantine was born May 22, 1927 in Reading, Pennsylvania, which is where he was living at the time of his death. He began his acting career on Broadway before moving into film and television in the late 1950s. According to IMDb, he made his film debut in 1959's "The Last Mile," a prison break movie starring Mickey Rooney. In the '60s, he had guest roles on shows including "The Untouchables," "The Twilight Zone," "Perry Mason," and "The Fugitive," before landing a regular role on the James L. Brooks-created, high school-set social issue dramedy "Room 222."

In it, he played Principal Seymour Kaufman, whose dry sense of humor masked his kind heart. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1970. After "Room 222" ended in 1974, he starred in "Sirota's Court" as night court judge Matthew Sirota, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 1976. In the '80s and '90s, he appeared on TV shows including "Benson," "Remington Steele," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Homicide: Life on the Street," and in movies including the infamous Nicolas Cage thriller "Deadfall" and the Stephen King adaptation "Thinner."