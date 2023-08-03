Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Review: A New Case Takes Center Stage

"Only Murders in the Building" has been a winner since its first, outstanding season. The show, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, has had some interesting things to say about true crime and the podcasts that go with it while being its own thing. This season, however, the three core players, Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are more divided than ever as the action moves partially to the theater where Oliver's play, "Death Rattle," in which a baby is blamed for a murder, is set. As soon as the leading man, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), takes a massive fall in the first moments of the play's first performance, though, some of the members of the trio's thoughts turn to murder.

The thing is, the man isn't dead. In fact, Ben turns up at the party Oliver is throwing a few hours later, inexplicably alive and good as new. But just as everyone's getting used to this turn of events and the play is back on, the trio steps into the elevator and Ben drops from the ceiling. Yep! He's dead after all, and now the murder is in their apartment building, meaning they can do their podcast about the story. But not every one of them is equally invested in solving that case.

Mabel is totally gung-ho and starts investigating immediately, but Oliver just wants to get his show up and running again. Meanwhile, Charles has issues of his own, including a girlfriend in his apartment whom he wants to get rid of and a role in Oliver's revamped show, "Death Rattle Dazzle!," in which he has to sing a song he can't get a grasp on. Without the guys, Mabel finds help elsewhere in the form of Tobert (Jesse Williams), Ben's documentarian, and Mabel's new potential love interest. Meanwhile, Oliver gets his investors interested in the musical version of the play and takes up with the woman playing the nanny in the show, Loretta (Meryl Streep), a woman with secrets of her own. As the man in the middle, Charles sometimes tags along with Mabel and sometimes with Oliver, but mostly he does some spectacular work as an actor with no clue what he's doing.