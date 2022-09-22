An Only Murders In The Building Character Disappearance Has Fans Super Confused

Just two seasons in, "Only Murders" has already featured its fair share of high-profile players. The gang's big competition in the podcasting world is Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey. Jane Lynch shows up as Charles's (Martin) stunt double. But the biggest surprise guest star? That honor probably belongs to Sting.

In Season 1, Oliver (Short) meets Sting in the elevator. Playing a crankier version of himself, Sting immediately sparks suspicion among the amateur sleuths. Seeking to solve the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) murder, they drop by his apartment with a turkey. There, they learn Sting recently fired Tim. For a moment, he even appears to confess to the murder. "You think Tim's death is my fault. Well, you're right. I killed him," he says, before elaborating that he screamed at Tim, perhaps driving him to suicide.

At the end of the scene, the trio — and viewers — get a treat when he picks up his guitar and belts out a hilariously terrible impromptu song about Tim. Soon after, his character arc ends when he leaves on tour. So Sting doesn't just disappear from "Only Murders." His exit makes sense.

That's the opposite of what happens to another celebrity guest star who appears on "Only Murders" in Season 2. Comedian Amy Schumer shows up to move into Sting's recently vacated apartment. She, too, meets Oliver in the elevator. But then what happens? Her own character arc is something of a mystery.