Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Review: OMITB Is Still Fresh - Except For One Thing

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez match their energy from the first three seasons. They know their characters well, and each brings a new depth in Season 4. I found myself with the same sentiments as the last three seasons, however. This show neither exists or is successful without Martin or Short, but I don't think it would miss a beat without Gomez. She, as always, is fine in this role. She is not a scene-stealer, and is always overshadowed by her older cast members. While Short and Martin could carry this show on their own, I do think the series benefits from a younger third main star to balance them out a bit. Gomez was the right choice to bring in a younger crowd in droves due to her star-power and following, but I wonder if another actress could execute Mabel better.

Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria are perfectly cast in Season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building," with all three taking different approaches to playing themselves. Levy is the most like himself; eccentric, witty, and impeccably dressed. The back-and-forth between the "Schitt's Creek" star and Steve Martin is electric, and I found myself pining for more interactions between them on screen. Longoria is a caricature of herself and then some, constantly bragging about her celebrity friends and while being very unaffected about a new dead body in the building. Galifianakis is a standout in the trio of newcomers; a true antithesis to the man I know and love from "The Hangover" films. Easily the most annoyed of the bunch, Zach must cope with portraying the most-passionate and eccentric member of the "Only Murders" friend circle and these polar opposites make for some wildly entertaining scenes. Melissa McCarthy's addition is also welcome, but she's a bit underutilized. I do believe that's for the best, as she would over-shine a lot of the new and returning cast.

The returns of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are very different in their success. Surprisingly, Streep's starpower on the show has diminished since Season 1 and I didn't find myself missing her presence when she wasn't around. She's absent for several episodes, but the OGs never have you wishing she was around more. That's the beauty of "Only Murders in the Building;" the core cast and its recurring supporters are so stellar that you never need Streep to begin with. Rudd's return is executed in a way that makes sense, but his appearance certainly isn't something that was needed to take this season to the next level.