Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Review: OMITB Is Still Fresh - Except For One Thing
Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" ended with the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) at the Arconia (where else?) and our beloved trio was thrust into another whodunit affair. Season 4 sees Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to solve Sazz's murder while also dealing with the complicated pre-production of a movie based on their podcast.
Charles, Oliver, and Mabel meet their on-screen counterparts played by Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria. As if that wasn't enough star power, also joining the Season 4 cast are Arconia neighbors played by Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Kind, and Charles' sister, portrayed by Melissa McCarthy. Not enough? That's fine, because Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are also back for Season 4.
A show that began as a breakout destined for limited series greatness has now become a comfort-watch, which is wildly difficult given the box it puts itself in during Season 1. The podcast, and therefore this series, can only cover murders that happen in the Arconia, and for some reason the bodies just won't stop dropping. Somehow at four seasons in, "Only Murders in the Building" only gets better and proves the right chemistry can carry any show further than imagined.
The OMITB returning cast meshes perfectly with the newcomers
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez match their energy from the first three seasons. They know their characters well, and each brings a new depth in Season 4. I found myself with the same sentiments as the last three seasons, however. This show neither exists or is successful without Martin or Short, but I don't think it would miss a beat without Gomez. She, as always, is fine in this role. She is not a scene-stealer, and is always overshadowed by her older cast members. While Short and Martin could carry this show on their own, I do think the series benefits from a younger third main star to balance them out a bit. Gomez was the right choice to bring in a younger crowd in droves due to her star-power and following, but I wonder if another actress could execute Mabel better.
Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria are perfectly cast in Season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building," with all three taking different approaches to playing themselves. Levy is the most like himself; eccentric, witty, and impeccably dressed. The back-and-forth between the "Schitt's Creek" star and Steve Martin is electric, and I found myself pining for more interactions between them on screen. Longoria is a caricature of herself and then some, constantly bragging about her celebrity friends and while being very unaffected about a new dead body in the building. Galifianakis is a standout in the trio of newcomers; a true antithesis to the man I know and love from "The Hangover" films. Easily the most annoyed of the bunch, Zach must cope with portraying the most-passionate and eccentric member of the "Only Murders" friend circle and these polar opposites make for some wildly entertaining scenes. Melissa McCarthy's addition is also welcome, but she's a bit underutilized. I do believe that's for the best, as she would over-shine a lot of the new and returning cast.
The returns of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are very different in their success. Surprisingly, Streep's starpower on the show has diminished since Season 1 and I didn't find myself missing her presence when she wasn't around. She's absent for several episodes, but the OGs never have you wishing she was around more. That's the beauty of "Only Murders in the Building;" the core cast and its recurring supporters are so stellar that you never need Streep to begin with. Rudd's return is executed in a way that makes sense, but his appearance certainly isn't something that was needed to take this season to the next level.
The story is fresh, despite its premise being somewhat stale
True crime podcasts will never go out of style, and as long as they climb the Apple and Spotify charts, "Only Murders in the Building" can go on. But how many people can drop dead in the Arconia before someone finally says, "okay, enough is enough?" Certainly not this season. It is, however, refreshing to be back in the building after spending a lot of time at the theater in Season 3. This show thrives on its stunning set-pieces, and each new apartment we enter is unbelievably different from the last.
Season 4 avoids becoming tired as the central stars, specifically Charles, are mourning someone close to them. This isn't Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), or Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Sazz is a decades-long collaborator and friend to Charles, and this hits home not just for the "Brazzos" star, but for the "Only Murders in the Building" viewers. And there's an added layer to this as well, which hits home even harder. Was this bullet actually intended for Charles? Our trio is at serious risk, and there are only so many bodies left in the building to be murdered these days. How long before it's Charles, Mabel, or Oliver? The fear and emotion is necessary to keep this show going, and it succeeds with Season 4.
"Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 premieres on August 27 on Hulu.