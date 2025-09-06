Captain America: Brave New World's Serpent Society Explained

Among the many supervillains who have challenged and fought Captain America, the snake-themed mercenary group known as the Serpent Society includes some of his most venomous foes. Debuting in 1985's "Captain America" #310, by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Paul Neary, the Serpent Society was formed by Sidewinder to sell their criminal services to evil organizations such as Hydra, Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), and the Maggia.

The Serpent Society has gone through several incarnations, appearing in comic books, video games, animated shows, and even a novel. In 2025, they made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Captain America: Brave New World," but this high-profile appearance only came after a long, strange journey to the big screen. Diehard MCU fans may remember that in 2014, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased a third "Captain America" film subtitled "Serpent Society." However, this was a misdirection for 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."

"Captain America: Brave New World" introduces Seth Voelker, aka Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), as the gun-toting leader of a deadly special ops team known only as "Serpent," who clashes with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the second Captain America. Serpent is notably toned-down from its comic counterpart, missing colorful costumes, outrageous technology, and even some critical team members (Rosa Salazar filmed scenes as the pink-haired mercenary Diamondback, but they were cut from the final film). For anyone curious about the team's comic book history, here is the story of the Serpent Society, explained.