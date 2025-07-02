The Only Mephisto Explainer You Need

Superheroes, technological geniuses, and mythical gods all coexist within the Marvel Comics universe, and as more comic characters start entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans need to brush up on the many different planes of existence. The "Ironheart" finale finally introduced MCU fans to Mephisto, and if you need help understanding why the lord of Hell is a canonical Marvel character, Looper's explainer video above can help.

As strange as it may seem, Mephisto has an incredibly long history in the Marvel universe. He made his first appearance in the third issue of "Silver Surfer," and he's been wheeling and dealing with just about every major Marvel hero since. Despite his appearance, Mephisto isn't Satan, and his Hell realm isn't the same place that Christians talk about. Mephisto is a demon, however, and that means he's immortal, has super strength and speed, and can essentially bend all of reality to his will.

Fan theories about Mephisto joining the MCU have been swirling since "WandaVision" dropped, but the demon finally showed up at the end of "Ironheart." In the first season finale, Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) makes a deal with Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) to bring back her friend Natalie (Lyric Ross). Comic fans know the deal is going to come back to bite Riri, and everyone who's invested in the MCU should probably get prepared for Mephisto to have a big impact on the universe going forward.