Giancarlo Esposito's Tragic True Life Story

Giancarlo Giuseppe Alessandro Esposito was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1958 to an Italian father and an African American mother, who were also both involved in the performance world. Esposito's father was a stagehand, and his mother was a singer and dancer. Esposito said on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" that his mother was touring with legendary Josephine Baker when she was pregnant with Esposito.

While the life of an entertainer is certainly fun, it also carries endless job insecurity and instability. When Esposito was 5, his family moved to New York. There, Esposito told Marc Maron, his parents eventually split up, at least in part due to his father's womanizing. Esposito and his brother moved around with his mother, who dealt with her pain with alcohol, later learning to become a minister as, Esposito says, "to save her from alcoholism." While Esposito clearly has love for his parents, he sounds wary when describing the lack of stability he and his brother had in those days. It was a stability he found elsewhere.

"My discipline in my life came from understanding that if I was disciplined, I would be able to do something more with my life," he explained. Esposito said he considered priesthood when he was in the military school — not tragic options unto themselves, but full of the kind of order and seclusion that would both serve Esposito and isolate him throughout the rest of his career. "I would get up every morning and I would put on my vestments before the priests got to the church," he told Vulture about his time as an altar boy.

