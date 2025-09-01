12 Best TV Shows Like Hostage

Starring British actress Suranne Jones, the 2025 Netflix series "Hostage" is dazzling audiences with its mix of political intrigue, hard-hitting action, and high-stakes thrills. The series is written by Matt Charman, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his script for the Steven Spielberg/Tom Hanks period espionage thriller, "Bridge of Spies." This time, he tells the story of Abigail Dalton, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (Jones), whose husband is kidnapped during an international meeting of world leaders.

"Hostage" begins with a kidnapping, but quickly broadens to a much larger story as it becomes clear that the crime itself is just the tip of the iceberg — and the kidnappers aren't out for money. The president of France, Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy), meanwhile, is drawn into the crisis and blackmailed by the perpetrators over a personal affair when she plots a rescue mission.

Between its conspiracy elements, action, and its exploration of British politics and dirty backroom dealings, it's no wonder that "Hostage" is striking a chord with viewers. And if you're looking to watch something that will get you just as excited, check out this list of 12 shows to watch next.