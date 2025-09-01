12 Best TV Shows Like Hostage
Starring British actress Suranne Jones, the 2025 Netflix series "Hostage" is dazzling audiences with its mix of political intrigue, hard-hitting action, and high-stakes thrills. The series is written by Matt Charman, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his script for the Steven Spielberg/Tom Hanks period espionage thriller, "Bridge of Spies." This time, he tells the story of Abigail Dalton, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (Jones), whose husband is kidnapped during an international meeting of world leaders.
"Hostage" begins with a kidnapping, but quickly broadens to a much larger story as it becomes clear that the crime itself is just the tip of the iceberg — and the kidnappers aren't out for money. The president of France, Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy), meanwhile, is drawn into the crisis and blackmailed by the perpetrators over a personal affair when she plots a rescue mission.
Between its conspiracy elements, action, and its exploration of British politics and dirty backroom dealings, it's no wonder that "Hostage" is striking a chord with viewers. And if you're looking to watch something that will get you just as excited, check out this list of 12 shows to watch next.
The Diplomat
In 2023, Keri Russell went from playing a Russian spy in "The Americans" to playing a U.S. dignitary in the Netflix political thriller "The Diplomat." Inspired by a real story, the series centers on Kate Wyler (Russell), who, like Abigail Dalton, is a woman at the highest level of government in the United Kingdom. Wyler is the newly appointed American ambassador to the U.K., and her position sees her thrown right into the fire with a terrifying Middle Eastern conflict that pulls in both Western nations.
Unprepared for the crisis on her doorstep, Wyler is forced into the unlikely position of peacekeeper when international tensions flare following an attack on a British ship stationed in the Persian Gulf. But that's not the only crisis she has to navigate, as her husband is Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), the former ambassador to Lebanon, and suddenly a deteriorating geopolitical crisis collides with a personal one as her marriage begins to crumble.
"The Diplomat" is a true political thriller that follows the ever-evolving chess match between nations at a global level. As in "Hostage," the series sees a powerful woman working with foreign allies — and sometimes adversaries — to survive an international quagmire.
Bodyguard
The story of "Hostage" is ultimately about the hard choices a leader makes after becoming the target of a sinister terrorist plot. That's the very same premise of "Bodyguard," which centers its action on another powerful British woman in Parliament, this time the UK's Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by legendary English actress Keeley Hawes. But in "Bodyguard," the attention shifts to Montague's security chief, a former Scottish soldier named David Budd (Richard Madden), who returns from service in Afghanistan to take a role serving his country in a new capacity.
As the show begins, Budd has just accepted his new assignment to protect Montague and is still struggling with the fallout from his time at war. But his new job becomes increasingly difficult as he and the Home Secretary's politics do not align, making their working relationship fraught with tension. Nevertheless, assassination plots and extortion schemes against Montague are now Budd's purview, meaning that to do his job he'll have to thwart terrorist attacks and villainous designs they might have against her. But things get even dicier for Budd when he comes across evidence of a conspiracy, and he has to redouble his efforts to untangle a web of lies and betrayals to keep Montague alive.
Though "Bodyguard" is more of an action and suspense thriller like "Hostage," it's also a deeply thoughtful series with serious political themes. Through the ideological rift between Budd and Montague, the series explores issues of personal freedom versus the security of state control.
The Night Agent
If it's the action and conspiracy elements that you enjoyed most in "Hostage," then the show to queue up next would have to be "The Night Agent," which puts a focus on a clandestine U.S. intelligence agency that operates to help undercover agents on assignment all over the world. In the series, we follow agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who works for the fictional rogue division known as the Night Action Program.
Working out of a secret headquarters located beneath the White House, the Night Action Program has one mission: To help intelligence operatives when no one else can. Any number of U.S. agencies can turn to the likes of Sutherland when their missions go wrong or their agents' identities are compromised. Sutherland's latest assignment, however, is more complicated than usual, as he uncovers evidence that there may be a mole within the Night Action Program who is leaking the names of undercover agents to rogue rivals and other foreign agencies.
An action-heavy series, "The Night Agent" is based on a series of thriller novels by author Matthew Quirk. But it also has a subplot that centers on a high-ranking official's daughter being kidnapped, much like "Hostage." And between similar plot points and nail-biting suspense, there couldn't be a better show than "The Night Agent" to watch after the Suranne Jones thriller.
Secret City
The Netflix series "Hostage" features a plot that involves high-ranking political figures from two nations, which ultimately leads to the discovery of a bigger plot by foreign adversaries. You'll find a similar story playing out in the Australian drama "Secret City," but perhaps with a bit less action and a greater focus on the political machinations on the world stage. Anna Torv goes from an investigator on "Fringe" to a journalist in "Secret City," playing Harriet Dunkley, who is following a lead that could unfurl a massive conspiracy.
Set in the land down under, "Secret City" sees its political landscape rattled when forces on opposing sides of the globe begin to head towards greater conflict, with Australia caught in between. Hunkley is an intrepid investigative reporter looking for evidence that Minister of Defence Mal Paxton (Daniel Wyllie) is involved in a corruption scandal, which leads her to China, where something fishy is going on. But getting to the bottom of the conspiracy risks destroying Hunkley's career — and threatens her very life as she discovers forces from all sides are involved in something more nefarious than she ever expected.
A slower, more thoughtful thriller, "Secret City" eschews the gunfights and chase sequences in favor of back-room dealings and stunning political betrayals. But it's no less engrossing, and is perhaps more so, as it examines the complications of international alliances and a journalist's duty to the truth.
Kidnapped
If it's the kidnapping plot that drew you into "Hostage," then there are plenty of shows to choose from, but not many that will evoke the same sense of political intrigue. One of the closest, however, is the criminally underseen series "Kidnapped" starring Jeremy Sisto, a "Law & Order" alum who once appeared on "The Flash." The 2006 single-season series revolves around a dedicated team of investigators who work on high-profile kidnapping cases, led by former FBI agent Lucien Knapp (Sisto), who now serves as a private consultant to those in need of his services.
As the series kicks off, Knapp is called in to help on a kidnapping case involving a teenage boy. But this missing teen is no ordinary high schooler — he's the son of a prominent and powerful pair of New York City's wealthiest, Conrad and Ellie Cain (Timothy Hutton and Dana Delany). The Big Apple power couple run in elite social circles, but whoever is responsible for their son's abduction isn't afraid to kill, leaving the boy's bodyguard dead. And because of the secrets from their past they wish to keep hidden, the Cains don't want to involve the authorities, and instead turn to Knapp for help.
Though the political intrigue doesn't involve global terrorism or international schemes, the action at the heart of "Kidnapped" is the same as what fans love from "Hostage." It's a gripping suspense story punctuated by fast-paced action as Knapp works against the clock to find the Cains' son and unravel the truth behind what the kidnapper really wants.
Borgen
If "Hostage" dazzled you and you want something similar, there's a series from beyond English shores that should be on your watchlist. Created by the team behind "The Killing," the series is titled "Borgen" and chronicles the career of a fresh-faced political insider in Denmark. Though inexperienced, Birgitte Nyborg Christensen (Sidse Babett Knudsen) manages to do the unthinkable, working her way up to become the Prime Minister of the nation.
In the series, Denmark is facing the prospect of economic opportunity that could lead to a bigger presence on the world stage, all thanks to a recently discovered oil field. That's when we meet Christensen, a political moderate with little experience, who, through a confluence of political events, suddenly finds herself the leading candidate for Prime Minister — which she surprisingly wins, becoming the first female PM of Denmark. Now, it's up to Christensen to make the most of the opportunity to secure a better future for her people, all while big business interests and political rivals fight for their own self-serving ends.
With a cast that includes "Sherlock" star Lars Mikkelsen, "Borgen" isn't the action-heavy thriller you might think of when looking for something to watch after "Hostage." Instead, it leans into the complexities of government, giving a broader picture of how a leader must balance the needs of the nation and threats from inside and out.
The Capture
There's a kidnapping plot in the British mystery series "The Capture" just like there is in "Hostage," so you'll find plenty of thematic similarities between the two series. But unlike "Hostage," the kidnapping in "The Capture" doesn't see the protagonist searching for the missing person, but instead accused of an abduction and murder themselves, and forced to clear their name.
The hero of the story is Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger), a Detective Inspector with the Homicide and Serious Crime Command Unit. She's been tasked with investigating the kidnapping and murder of local barrister Hannah Roberts (Laura Haddock), supposedly at the hands of one of her clients, Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner). But Emery insists upon his innocence even as CCTV footage shows clear evidence of his culpability. Carey's subsequent investigation reveals that not all is as it seems, and she discovers to her dismay that the evidence that clearly implicates Emery may not be trustworthy — and there could be a much bigger conspiracy at work.
Stripping out the politics, "The Capture" is more focused on the espionage thrills, as the case draws in powerful figures from the intelligence community who seem to be plotting something much bigger than a murder. And that's where you'll find commonalities with "Hostage," too, as the story quickly becomes much more than a simple kidnapping plot.
Anatomy of a Scandal
Based on a 2018 book of the same name by writer Sarah Vaughan, "Anatomy of a Scandal," like "Hostage," explores a political crisis that threatens the integrity of a government. The series was adapted by renowned TV producer David E. Kelley, the mastermind behind such classics as "L.A. Law" and "Chicago Hope," but also recent hits like "Big Little Lies" and "The Lincoln Lawyer." Here, he teams with "Dexter" director S.J. Clarkson and "House of Cards" writer Melissa James Gibson for a political thriller which, like "Hostage," brings a scandal to British Parliament.
Sienna Miller stars as Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of British Home Secretary James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend). The story kicks off with the revelation that James has been having an affair with Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott), one of his young campaign aides. Caught up in a controversy that rocks the government to its core, Sophie is forced to deal with the scrutiny and consequences of her husband's infidelity in public view. But to make matters worse, her husband goes on trial for sexual assault, and suddenly Sophie must decide whether to stand by her husband, who proclaims his innocence — all while a determined prosecutor (Michelle Dockery) ruthlessly pursues the charges against him.
Focusing on the political ramifications of a scandal over the action and espionage of an international incident like "Hostage," "Anatomy of a Scandal" looks at a public crisis from the view of the people it impacts most.
The State Within
A conspiracy that draws in two allied governments can be found in both "Hostage" and in the 2006 BBC miniseries "The State Within," starring "Harry Potter" veteran Jason Isaacs (who once starred in the kidnapping thriller "Abduction"). The former head of the Malfoy family takes on the role of Sir Mark Brydon, the British ambassador to the United States, who gets caught up in an international crisis when a British national is accused of bombing an airliner over Washington, D.C.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lynne Warner (Sharon Gless) wants answers when a jetliner bound for London explodes after takeoff at Dulles International Airport. But the evidence aboard the plane tells them that it was a British Muslim who activated a bomb aboard, and now politicians and intelligence agencies are lining up to point fingers and take down a terrorist group. It becomes clear, however, that this is not some rogue Jihadist out to make a statement. Connections between the bomber, the Secretary of Defense, and a global mega corporation suggest that it could have been part of something much more insidious.
A series that explores the disturbing relationships between governments and big business, "The State Within" has a conspiracy, a geopolitical crisis, and a terrorist plot — just like "Hostage," but in a different configuration. A chaotic, fast-paced thriller, "The State Within" is flashier than most, but buoyed by a strong cast that includes Lennie James and Genevieve O'Reilly, who went on to star in "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Andor," respectively.
Doctor Foster
There are many reasons why you may have been drawn to "Hostage," not the least of which is star Suranne Jones, who gives a powerful performance as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. If she's the biggest reason you liked "Hostage," don't miss "Doctor Foster," her 2015 miniseries where she plays Dr. Gemma Foster, whose life is turned upside down when she discovers that her husband is having an affair with a much younger woman.
"Doctor Foster" is based on Euripides' ancient Greek play called "Medea," about a princess whose husband has an affair, and the ensuing tragedy that results. Like the original 2500-year-old play, "Doctor Foster" introduces us to Dr. Gemma Foster and her husband Simon, a wealthy property developer. When Gemma comes to believe that Simon is having an ongoing affair with a 23-year-old intern, she sets out to expose him, but soon becomes consumed with visions of vengeance and is willing to do whatever it takes to get even. A very different series from "Hostage," it nonetheless features a performance from Jones that will keep you just as riveted.
Jack Ryan
"Hostage" goes from political drama to action drama fairly quickly, and if it's action you want to see, you won't get better than "Jack Ryan," the Amazon series adapted from the works of Tom Clancy. Previously turned into a franchise of movies starring Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine in succession, "Jack Ryan" broadens the scope of international geopolitical conflicts, with the eponymous Jack Ryan now played by "The Office" star John Krasinski (who claims the cast helped form the show's dialogue).
Like in the films, Jack Ryan is a former Marine turned CIA desk agent, an analyst who helps track terrorists through their financial transactions. His boss is Admiral James Greer, once played by the likes of James Earl Jones and Morgan Freeman, here inhabited by "The Wire" star Wendell Pierce. Lauded by critics for its intense drama, hard-hitting action, and complex storylines, "Jack Ryan" boasts season-long story arcs, with its first year focusing on the hunt for a terrorist named Suleiman. Completing its fourth season in 2025, a "Jack Ryan" movie is on tap, making this the perfect time to catch up after watching "Hostage."
A Very English Scandal
When a scandal rocks British Parliament, it can have enormous ramifications. While "Hostage" mostly focuses on the larger geopolitical fallout of a crime against a high-ranking government, "A Very English Scandal" explores the effects of a scandal upon the government and the general public. And this time, it's based on a true story, chronicling the notorious Thorpe Affair in the late 1970s. Instead of a high-profile kidnapping, however, the Thorpe Affair was a sex scandal where it was discovered that Liberal Party leader and MP Jeremy Thorpe was involved in a homosexual relationship — and had once attempted to have his lover Norman (Ben Whishaw) murdered after he threatened to expose their affair.
Written and co-produced by "Queer as Folk" creator Russell T. Davies, "A Very English Scandal" stars Hollywood heavyweight Hugh Grant, an actor with a sex scandal in his own past (who once got banned from a popular talk show). A stark look back at how far we've come since the 1970s, "A Very English Scandal" examines the prejudices of the past, but also illustrates how far we still have to go.