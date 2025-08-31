The Noah Wyle Movies You Didn't Know Were Directed By A Star Trek Legend
Whether you love or hate "Star Trek," there's no denying that it's boldly gone where no other television franchise has gone before in terms of its reach. That also pertains to members of the extended cast, like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Jonathan Frakes, who took on the role of William Riker after replacing the original actor. Frakes also tried his hand at directing on "The Next Generation," helming eight episodes of the series. He continued his behind-the-camera career from there, eventually directing two of TNT's three Noah Wyle-led "The Librarian" films.
Following scholar-turned-adventurer Flynn Carsen (Wyle), these made-for-TV movies throw the titular hero in various Indiana Jones-like plots filled with pulpy action, campy humor, and loads of inside references for nerds everywhere. It was right up Frakes' alley, especially after his directing career hit a slump. Having been sent to "movie jail" following the disappointing "Thunderbirds," Frakes wondered if his feature career was over. It was then that he was sought out by producer Dean Devlin, who was working on the first "Librarian" sequel for TNT.
"Devlin called me and said, 'Can you take over and do the second "Librarians" movie in Africa?'" Frakes explained on "Open Pike Night," a "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" podcast. "That was an absolute game changer, and it turned into a lifelong relationship with both Dean, who loves the action-adventure comedy genre as much as I do, and Noah Wyle." Frakes ventured into the world of the mythical Library with "The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines," returning for the third and final entry, "The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice," in 2008.
Frakes returned for The Librarians TV spin-off
Although "The Librarian" movies concluded with "Curse of the Judas Chalice," this wasn't the end of the franchise. In fact, producer Dean Devlin had ideas to continue the series beyond the initial made-for-TV features, namely by expanding into the world of long-form television. In 2014, a sequel series titled "The Librarians" premiered on TNT, and though Noah Wyle returned as Flynn, he was no longer the only Librarian in charge of protecting the Library and its artifacts. Unsurprisingly, Frakes returned for the TV series as well, directing 10 episodes of the show across all four seasons.
Part of the reason that Frakes returned for "The Librarians" — an adventure comedy series that's a hidden gem — was that Wyle and Devlin were so enjoyable to collaborate with. "[Wyle's] become sort of this Orson Welles. He wrote, produced, directed, and starred, and he is the heart and soul," Frakes told IndieWire in 2017. "He is the Librarian because he's owned that part of Flynn Carsen since that first movie. That's what's kept the entire franchise alive." It's no wonder that Frakes continued to be involved with "The Librarians" despite the narrative shift from feature-length stories to episodic ones, even becoming a producer during the third season.
But just like the film trilogy before it, "The Librarians" ended after 42 episodes in 2018, and it wasn't long before Frakes jumped back into the "Star Trek" universe to direct episodes of "Picard," "Strange New Worlds," and "Discovery." He even found ways to keep working with producer Dean Devlin, namely on "Leverage: Redemption."
Will Frakes return for The Librarians: The Next Chapter?
After years of fans waiting for "The Librarians" franchise to return yet again, TNT revitalized the world of magical artifacts, alternate dimensions, and time-traveling adventures with a new team of heroes to undertake them. 2025's "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" took some cues from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in that it introduced an all-new cast dealing with new threats. Certain characters and elements from the original series have crossed over (and the show does establish that the original team is still out there), but fans continue to wonder if previous creatives like Jonathan Frakes will be involved.
Considering this spin-off series is basically the franchise's "The Next Generation," it would be appropriate for Frakes to return in some form, even if that means as an actor in front of the camera. Unfortunately, there is no news on whether Frakes will collaborate further with producer Dean Devlin on this particular venture.
Apart from directing episodes of "Leverage: Redemption" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" — which will be ending with Season 5 — in 2025, Frakes has several other projects in development, both in his acting and directing capacities. But with news that "The Next Chapter" has been renewed for a second season, here's hoping that Frakes will return to "The Librarians" franchise at some point in the near future.