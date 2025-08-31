The Noah Wyle Movies You Didn't Know Were Directed By A Star Trek Legend

Whether you love or hate "Star Trek," there's no denying that it's boldly gone where no other television franchise has gone before in terms of its reach. That also pertains to members of the extended cast, like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Jonathan Frakes, who took on the role of William Riker after replacing the original actor. Frakes also tried his hand at directing on "The Next Generation," helming eight episodes of the series. He continued his behind-the-camera career from there, eventually directing two of TNT's three Noah Wyle-led "The Librarian" films.

Following scholar-turned-adventurer Flynn Carsen (Wyle), these made-for-TV movies throw the titular hero in various Indiana Jones-like plots filled with pulpy action, campy humor, and loads of inside references for nerds everywhere. It was right up Frakes' alley, especially after his directing career hit a slump. Having been sent to "movie jail" following the disappointing "Thunderbirds," Frakes wondered if his feature career was over. It was then that he was sought out by producer Dean Devlin, who was working on the first "Librarian" sequel for TNT.

"Devlin called me and said, 'Can you take over and do the second "Librarians" movie in Africa?'" Frakes explained on "Open Pike Night," a "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" podcast. "That was an absolute game changer, and it turned into a lifelong relationship with both Dean, who loves the action-adventure comedy genre as much as I do, and Noah Wyle." Frakes ventured into the world of the mythical Library with "The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines," returning for the third and final entry, "The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice," in 2008.