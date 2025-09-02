A Minecraft Movie's Director Made A Cult Classic Comedy You Need To Watch On HBO Max

"A Minecraft Movie" was a massive success at the box office, collecting a whopping $955 million at the box office while earning rave reviews from audiences and an in-theater craze that sparked chaos in cinemas. It's a long way from where the film's director, Jared Hess, started, but "A Minecraft Movie" isn't Hess' first successful attempt at doing things outside of the box. Cinephiles will surely remember Hess' debut film, 2004's "Napoleon Dynamite," which hit the zeitgeist and captured the attention of the cult indie scene like few films ever have.

Long before he was populating the massive fictional world of "Minecraft" with eccentric, oddball characters, Hess was doing the same on a much smaller scale in "Napoleon Dynamite." The film, which is now streaming on HBO Max, became an indie hit ($46 million at the box office against a $400,000 budget) and instant fan favorite, even birthing its own memes in the early days of online culture in the 2000s.

While it was nowhere near as large a box office sensation as "A Minecraft Movie," it's not an exaggeration to say that it had a similar amount of influence in pop culture that's still present today.