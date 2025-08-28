Why Did Andy Cohen Call Out Netflix Over Love Island? The 'Feud,' Explained

"Love Island USA" Season 7 has come to a close with its reunion special, firmly cementing the show's status as one of the best reality dating shows around. As expected, there was ample drama, including Bryan Arenales confronting rumors that he cheated on Amaya Espinal. (The couple has since broken up.) However, the biggest "feud" to surface, between co-host Andy Cohen and streaming giant Netflix, came completely out of left field.

Huda Mustafa broke up with Chris Seeley during the show's Season 7 finale and was recently spotted on the "Weapons" red carpet with Louis Russell, a former contestant on "Too Hot to Handle." (No word on what the alleged couple thought of the horror flick Looper's review called "gruesome and unsettling.") Ariana Madix asked about their potential new relationship, but Mustafa completely shut the conversation down. "It's Netflix," she answered. "I'm not allowed to talk about it." During the reunion special, Cohen pressed her further on the topic, but she remained adamant that she legally was unable to discuss it, so Cohen ended the chat by stating, "Okay. Tell Netflix this was the number one streaming show of the summer."

It's a playful jab at Netflix, which responded by briefly changing its X bio to "DON'T @ ME IDK!!!" While "Love Island USA" airs on Peacock, Russell was most recently on Season 3 of Netflix's "Perfect Match," which is the perfect show for fans of "Love Is Blind" to watch. The new "Perfect Match" season aired episodes from August 1 to 15, and the "Love Island USA" reunion was filmed on August 12. Therefore, it seems Mustafa was legally bound not to spoil the finale, where Russell clearly didn't wind up with anyone from that series. But that's far from the end of this drama...