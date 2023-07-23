Devon Sawa Was Never Paid For Final Destination 5 & Didn't Even Know He Was In It

Plenty of skeletons have been coming out of Hollywood's closet lately concerning the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and why many members have a grievance. However, Devon Sawa has had an incredibly unique experience that speaks to the rise of AI within the special effects field and how it can be used to make actors appear in things against their will or without their knowledge.

While the ending of "Final Destination 5" is often noted as one of the best twists in the series, for Sawa, it was a different kind of surprise to see the film when he was invited to the premiere. Namely, because he had no idea that he was even in the sequel.

"I never got paid a cent for 'Final Destination 5,'" wrote Sawa in a since-deleted tweet that Comic Book captured. "They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere." Though many actors have similarly disquieting stories about their experience working for major studios, the actor's recounting of being surprised to see himself on screen is especially troubling.