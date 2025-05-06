The NCIS Season 22 Finale Death Explained (And How It Sets Up Season 23)
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 20 — "Nexus"
It's been teased as a game-changing death for the "NCIS" team, and for at least one character it is. During "Nexus," fan favorite Alden Parker (Gary Cole) must cope with the sudden murder of his dad, Roman (Francis Xavier McCarthy) at the hands of his old enemy and head of the largest Mafia syndicate in the Midwest, Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay). That it happens soon after Roman tells Alden just how much he loves him and how proud he is of him makes the moment all the more poignant. What can Alden do but burst into tears, shout his rage, then destroy his dad's favorite TV set?
Carla, of course, has her reasons for shooting Roman and leaving behind nothing but a lipstick-rimmed wine glass — she's looking for revenge against Alden, whom she blames for the death of her son, Jason. If Alden, who had been put in charge of investigating Carla years ago, hadn't told Jason about the extent of her crimes, then Jason would have never run away and been killed in a motorcycle crash — or so Carla believes.
This means Season 23 will be largely about Alden's quest for revenge against Carla for killing Roman, but even if he succeeds in killing her, he definitely has a lot of guilt to shoulder: he's tapped Carla as an ally on the Nexus investigation and allowed her into his home, unwittingly giving her access to his father. That's one more reason for Alden to feel a deep, complete rage — and show a darker side in Season 23.
NCIS' executive producer promises a new kind of Parker in Season 23
Expect Alden Parker's quest for revenge against Carla to darken the characters' typically placid behavior. One of the drama's producers promises he will be anything but calm as he chases down his old foe. According to "NCIS" executive producer Steven D. Binder, the writer's room hoped to upend the character's behavior by putting him through the wringer, with the angst and rage he feels over Roman' death providing his main character arc during Season 23. Binder says that deciding to kill Roman to motivate the storyline was ultimately an easy choice.
"You've got this arch-nemesis of Parker's who blames him for — losing a dad's bad, but losing a child's considerably worse, and [she] blames Parker for this and is vindictive and evil enough that she doesn't want to just kill him and end that, she wants to torture him and this is the person she's chosen to torture him with," he told TV Insider. He added that Parker will be very destabilized by his father's death and will walk a fine line between unremitting fury and supporting the team. Fans will have to wait until fall 2025 to find out how Parker manages it when the 23rd season of "NCIS" takes its bow.