The NCIS Season 22 Finale Death Explained (And How It Sets Up Season 23)

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 20 — "Nexus"

It's been teased as a game-changing death for the "NCIS" team, and for at least one character it is. During "Nexus," fan favorite Alden Parker (Gary Cole) must cope with the sudden murder of his dad, Roman (Francis Xavier McCarthy) at the hands of his old enemy and head of the largest Mafia syndicate in the Midwest, Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay). That it happens soon after Roman tells Alden just how much he loves him and how proud he is of him makes the moment all the more poignant. What can Alden do but burst into tears, shout his rage, then destroy his dad's favorite TV set?

Carla, of course, has her reasons for shooting Roman and leaving behind nothing but a lipstick-rimmed wine glass — she's looking for revenge against Alden, whom she blames for the death of her son, Jason. If Alden, who had been put in charge of investigating Carla years ago, hadn't told Jason about the extent of her crimes, then Jason would have never run away and been killed in a motorcycle crash — or so Carla believes.

This means Season 23 will be largely about Alden's quest for revenge against Carla for killing Roman, but even if he succeeds in killing her, he definitely has a lot of guilt to shoulder: he's tapped Carla as an ally on the Nexus investigation and allowed her into his home, unwittingly giving her access to his father. That's one more reason for Alden to feel a deep, complete rage — and show a darker side in Season 23.