The 12 Best John Cena Movies And TV Shows, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Several wrestlers have made the transition from the ring to the movie screen, from Jesse Ventura to Dwayne Johnson to Dave Bautista, but among the most successful has been John Cena, who won a record-breaking 17 world championships at the WWE while carving out a unique screen career for himself. He made his leading man debut with the WWE Studios production "The Marine," which sought to utilize his muscular fame for action stardom, followed by subsequent WWE releases "12 Rounds" and "Legendary." Yet he quickly proved he didn't take himself too seriously with comedic performances in films like "Sisters" and "Trainwreck," and even showed off a softer side as the voice of Ferdinand the Bull in the animated children's movie "Ferdinand."
Throughout the next decade, Cena continued to show off his range in comedies ("Blockers"), dramas ("The Wall"), and action movies ("Bumblebee"), even making a cameo appearance as a mermaid Ken doll in the mega-hit "Barbie." He joined the "Fast and Furious" franchise with "F9," playing Dominic Toretto's long lost brother Jakob, and the DCU with the anti-superhero film "The Suicide Squad," playing mercenary Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker.
Not one to set his costume aside, Cena reprised his "Suicide Squad" role on the HBO Max series "Peacemaker," which unveiled its second season in 2025. Earlier that same year, Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling, leaving more time for him to pursue acting full-time. With that in mind, here are the 12 best John Cena movies and TV shows to date, ranked.
12. Sisters
After attempting to become the next big action star with the franchise-launching WWE production "The Marine," John Cena decided to shake up his screen persona by showing off his funny side. In "Sisters," Tina Fey and Amy Poehler play Kate and Maura Ellis, siblings who are upset that their parents are selling their family home. Tasked with cleaning out their childhood bedroom, the two decide to throw one last house party with their old friends. Cena plays Pazuzu, a drug dealer who shows up at the behest of Kate and Maura's former classmate, Dave (John Leguizamo).
"Sisters" was one of three comedies Cena appeared in during 2015 (along with "Trainwreck" and "Daddy's Home"), as clear an indication he hoped to avoid typecasting as humanly possible. Reviews were mixed, with one of the more positive notices coming from Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com, who wrote, "While you may think you've seen 'Sisters' countless times before, it often feels refreshing and even pleasingly subversive through the sheer force of nature that is Fey and Poehler's well-established bond." But combined with his other two comedic turns that year, "Sisters" did the trick of proving Cena was capable of more than just stunt work.
Cast: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, John Leguizamo
Director: Jason Moore
Year: 2015
Rating: R
Runtime: 118 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video
11. Ricky Stanicky
John Cena has often risen above subpar material, which is certainly true of "Ricky Stanicky." Lifelong friends Dean (Zac Efron), Wes (Jermaine Fowler), and JT (Andrew Santino) have used the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get out of trouble ever since childhood, when they created him to escape blame for a Halloween prank gone wrong. When their significant others start asking questions about the mysterious Ricky, they hire a Weird Al Yankovich-style actor-singer, Rodney "Rock Hard Rod" Rimestead (Cena), to play him, and all goes well until Rodney takes his Method acting a little too far.
"Ricky Stanicky" was a return to basics for Peter Farrelly, who had left the gross-out humor of "There's Something About Mary" behind for the Oscar-winning sentimentality of "Green Book." Like the movies he made with his brother, Bobby (including "Dumb and Dumber" and "Kingpin"), there are lots of good gags and many bad ones throughout this film's nearly two-hour runtime. Although reviews were far from great, several critics praised Cena's thoroughly committed comedic turn. "Cena's performance is a revelation," raved Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News, adding, "He's the real deal as both actor and comedian."
Cast: John Cena, Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross, William H. Macy
Director: Peter Farrelly
Year: 2024
Rating: R
Runtime: 113 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video
10. Trainwreck
John Cena has never been shy about subverting his macho guy image, starting with a supporting turn in the romantic comedy "Trainwreck." Written by and starring Amy Schumer, it centers on Amy (Schumer), a magazine writer who drinks too much, smokes too much weed, and likes to sleep around. While writing a piece on sports medicine, she finds herself falling in love with orthopedic surgeon Aaron Connors (Bill Hader), who challenges her view that monogamy is for fools. Cena has a key supporting role as Amy's on-again/off-again boyfriend, Steven, who picked her up in the gym after mistaking her for a man.
As usual with Judd Apatow comedies, like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" or "Knocked Up," "Trainwreck" is long, shaggy, and full of heart. Cena provides a great deal of comedic relief playing into — then skewering — the masculine persona he created inside the wrestling ring. Reviews were overwhelmingly positive, with praise going to Schumer's deeply personal script and performance. "This is a film that belongs not to its director but to its star, who, if there is any justice in the world, is about to ascend from cult icon to mass phenomenon," wrote Christopher Orr in The Atlantic.
Cast: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson, John Cena, Tilda Swinton, LeBron James
Director: Judd Apatow
Year: 2015
Rating: R
Runtime: 125 minutes
Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video
9. F9
The "Fast and Furious" franchise morphed into a story of family over time, and "F9" takes that to the next level by adding John Cena as Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) long-lost brother, Jakob. Retired from the world of high stakes auto racing, Dom is settled down with his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and son, Brian. He's called back into action when Jakob resurfaces as a highly-trained assassin intent on global domination. It's up to Dom and his team of expert drivers to stop Jakob before it's too late.
By the time "F9" made it to theaters after multiple delays due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," it was well worth the wait, as it became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2021. Although reviews were on the whole mixed, most critics welcomed the return of director Justin Lin, who had been absent from the franchise since "Fast and Furious 6." "When the action comes, Lin recaptures a great deal of the winsome energy that had been rapidly leaking out of the series across the last few films," praised Jake Cole of Slant.
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Charlize Theron
Director: Justin Lin
Year: 2021
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 143 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video
8. The Wall
Although it has all the trappings of an action film, "The Wall" gives John Cena the opportunity to stretch himself as a dramatic actor. Set in the closing days of the Iraq War, it centers on a U.S. Army sniper, Staff Sergeant Shane Matthews (Cena), and his spotter, Sergeant Allen "Ize" Isaac (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who are sent on an investigative mission and get pinned down by enemy fire from an Iraqi sniper. When Matthews is critically injured and Isaac gets shot in the leg, the two take cover behind a crumbling wall, and must use their wits and combat skills to fight back against an unseen enemy who holds all the cards.
Cena and Taylor-Johnson are the whole show in "The Wall," which represents a stripped-down, back-to-basics approach for director Doug Liman, best known for blockbusters like "The Bourne Identity," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and "Edge of Tomorrow." What could easily feel like a one-act play is enlivened by the energetic direction and naturalistic performances, making this one of the better single-location movies that popped up in the 2010s. Reviews were positive overall, with Geoffrey Macnab of The Independent writing, "Given the constraints the filmmakers have imposed on themselves, this is a remarkably gripping affair."
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli
Director: Doug Liman
Year: 2017
Rating: R
Runtime: 88 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video
7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
John Cena was one of many A-list actors who lent their voices to the animated reboot "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." After spending their lives living in a sewer with their guardian rat, Splinter (Jackie Chan), mutant turtle brothers Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and Raphael (Brady Noon) decide it's time to venture out into the human world. With the help of aspiring journalist April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), they go up against an international crime syndicate led by Superfly (Ice Cube) and his mutant army. Cena plays one of Superfly's henchmen, a mutant rhinoceros named Rocksteady.
A passion project for co-writers and producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who voices mutant warthog Bebop), "Mutant Mayhem" revitalizes the "TMNT" franchise with a vibrant, kaleidoscopic animation style that feels ripped right out of the comic books. There's also a level of humor and complexity to the storytelling that lifts it out of the realm of typical cartoon fare. Reviews were ecstatic, with John Nugent of Empire calling it "inventively animated, giddily funny, and a surprisingly authentic take on the outsider experience."
Cast: Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd
Director: Jeff Rowe
Year: 2023
Rating: PG
Runtime: 99 minutes
Where to watch: Paramount+ and Prime Video
6. Heads of State
"Heads of State" combines the two great strengths of John Cena's screen persona — action and comedy — into one tidy package. He plays Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned United States president. He butts heads with U.K. prime minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) while on a trip abroad, and their public spat threatens relations between the two nations.
To smooth things over, they hop aboard Air Force One to travel to the upcoming NATO conference together, but when their plane is shot down, they find themselves targeted for assassination by goons working for Russian arms dealer Viktor Gradov (Paddy Considine). With the help of MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Will and Sam stop Viktor from carrying out his dastardly plan to disrupt the world order.
Helmed by "Nobody" director Ilya Naishuller, "Heads of State" is a throwback to action buddy comedies like "Lethal Weapon," "Midnight Run," and "The Last Boy Scout." It relies on the tried and true principle that pitting two clashing personalities against each other will result in fireworks, and "The Suicide Squad" stars Cena and Elba make a great odd couple pairing. "Fun, fiery and totally frivolous, 'Heads of State' is a perfect summer movie with great potential for future sequels," praised Andrew Lawrence of The Guardian.
Cast: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine
Director: Ilya Naishuller
Year: 2025
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 113 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video
5. Ferdinand
John Cena's large frame has always masked a gentle soul, making him the perfect choice to voice Ferdinand the Bull in the animated film "Ferdinand." Adapted from the classic children's book, it follows a pacifist bull who would rather sniff flowers than fight in the arena. As a calf, he escapes from the bull fighting training camp and is raised by a farmer, Juan (Juanes), and his daughter, Nina (Lily Day), who let him run through the flower fields. When he's returned to the bullfighting ring, his peaceful demeanor is challenged by a matador, Valiente (Bobby Cannavale), who never loses a fight. Will Ferdinand give into the expectations set upon him, or will he push back against them?
Although it wasn't produced by Disney, "Ferdinand" follows the classic Mouse House formula that's worked since "Pinocchio," as the childlike outcast learns valuable life lessons while proving himself to the rest of the world. The film, which reaped an Oscar nomination for best animated feature, earned critical raves for Cena's voice work. "In the title role, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena gives Ferdinand just the right balance of sweetness and strength. He becomes the wholly convincing center of the parable," wrote Jane Horwitz of The Washington Post.
Cast: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Anthony Anderson, David Tennant
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Year: 2017
Rating: PG
Runtime: 108 minutes
Where to watch: Disney+ and Prime Video
4. Blockers
After taking on small roles in comedies like "Trainwreck" and "Sisters," John Cena came into his own as a comedic leading man with the raunchy throwback "Blockers." He plays Mitchell Mannes, who's shocked to discover that his daughter, Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan), has made a pact with her best friends, Julie (Kathryn Newton) and Sam (Gideon Adlon), to lose their virginity on prom night. He teams up with Julie's mom, Lisa (Leslie Mann), and Sam's father, Hunter (Ike Barinholtz), to stop the girls from doing the deed before it's too late.
Co-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, "Blockers" shares a lot of DNA with their movie "Superbad," another homage to the vulgar yet heartfelt comedies of the 1980s. As directed by "Pitch Perfect" writer Kay Cannon, the film features lots of sex jokes, but it's all rooted in the very real fear parents have of their children growing up too fast. The mix of vulgarity and sincerity worked on critics, who were especially wowed by Cena's performance. "John Cena, playing against his tough-guy persona, steals the show as the most sensitive parent," raved Ben Sachs of The Chicago Reader.
Cast: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Geraldine Viswanathan
Director: Kay Cannon
Year: 2018
Rating: R
Runtime: 102 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video
3. Bumblebee
John Cena seems as though he was factory-made for the "Transformers" franchise, so it's surprising that he didn't make his first appearance in it until the 2018 spinoff film "Bumblebee." Set in 1987, it's a prequel centering on a California teenager, Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers an Autobot, Bumblebee, hiding out in a junkyard disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. Bumblebee has crash-landed on Earth as the Autobots fight against the Decepticons, and Charlie tries to protect him against U.S. Army Colonel Jack Burns (Cena), who believes the mechanical visitor is hostile.
Unlike its Michael Bay predecessors, "Bumblebee" is less an action film and more a coming-of-age drama in the vein of "E.T." And also unlike the Bay movies, this one was met with rapturous praise from critics who saw it as a throwback to summer blockbusters of yore. "Can a 'Transformers' movie be good?," asked Glenn Kenny in The New York Times. "It turns out the answer is yes — if the right talent is given enough leeway." The talent in this case was Oscar-nominated "Kubo and the Two Strings" director Travis Knight and stars Steinfeld and Cena.
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon
Director: Travis Knight
Year: 2018
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 114 minutes
Where to watch: Paramount+ and Prime Video
2. The Suicide Squad
John Cena joined the DC film universe with "The Suicide Squad," James Gunn's almost total reset of 2016's "Suicide Squad." He plays Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, a jingoistic mercenary serving time in Belle Reve, a maximum security prison housing the worst violent offenders on earth. He's recruited by intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to join a team of fellow inmates — Bloodsport (Idris Elba), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) — and link up with Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) on the island of Corto Maltese for a top secret mission in exchange for reduced prison sentences.
Taking its influence from "The Dirty Dozen" and monster movies, "The Suicide Squad" is as violent and nihilistic a comic book movie as you could possibly get. Yet there's also a gooey center to its blackened heart that's in keeping with Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. The squad might consist of cons, criminals, and degenerates, but they kind of love each other. Unlike its predecessor, "The Suicide Squad" was greeted with near-universal critical praise, with David Sims of The Atlantic calling it "very funny, bleakly self-aware, and shockingly violent — a refreshing mix of familiar conventions and gory satire."
Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior
Director: James Gunn
Year: 2021
Rating: R
Runtime: 132 minutes
Where to watch: HBO Max and Prime Video
1. Peacemaker
John Cena found the role of a lifetime with Peacemaker, so it's little wonder he'd reprise his "The Suicide Squad" character for James Gunn's TV spinoff. Following the events at Corto Maltese, Chris Smith (Cena) is recruited by secret government agency A.R.G.U.S. in Season 1 to join Project Butterfly, which is investigating a parasitic creature that's turning humans into a rogue zombie force. Season 2 of "Peacemaker" picks up after the events of Gunn's "Superman," in which Cena shows up for a cameo.
Like "The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker" revolves around a ragtag group of misfits brought together to tackle an impossible mission. It's violent, bleak, and very funny, flipping the superhero genre on its head to make good guys out of villains. It also explores Smith's toxic relationship with his white supremacist father, Auggie (Robert Patrick), providing insight into his xenophobic worldview and offering him a chance at redemption. Reviews for Season 1 were overwhelmingly positive, with praise heaped on Cena's performance. "Cena was a stand-out in 'The Suicide Squad' ... and he's even better in 'Peacemaker,'" raved Jarrod Jones of The AV Club.
Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick
Director: Various
Year: 2022-present
Rating: TV-MA
Runtime: 40 minutes
Where to watch: HBO Max