The 12 Best John Cena Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Several wrestlers have made the transition from the ring to the movie screen, from Jesse Ventura to Dwayne Johnson to Dave Bautista, but among the most successful has been John Cena, who won a record-breaking 17 world championships at the WWE while carving out a unique screen career for himself. He made his leading man debut with the WWE Studios production "The Marine," which sought to utilize his muscular fame for action stardom, followed by subsequent WWE releases "12 Rounds" and "Legendary." Yet he quickly proved he didn't take himself too seriously with comedic performances in films like "Sisters" and "Trainwreck," and even showed off a softer side as the voice of Ferdinand the Bull in the animated children's movie "Ferdinand."

Throughout the next decade, Cena continued to show off his range in comedies ("Blockers"), dramas ("The Wall"), and action movies ("Bumblebee"), even making a cameo appearance as a mermaid Ken doll in the mega-hit "Barbie." He joined the "Fast and Furious" franchise with "F9," playing Dominic Toretto's long lost brother Jakob, and the DCU with the anti-superhero film "The Suicide Squad," playing mercenary Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker.

Not one to set his costume aside, Cena reprised his "Suicide Squad" role on the HBO Max series "Peacemaker," which unveiled its second season in 2025. Earlier that same year, Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling, leaving more time for him to pursue acting full-time. With that in mind, here are the 12 best John Cena movies and TV shows to date, ranked.