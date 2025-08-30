Really Old Adults Who Played Teenage Character Roles

Have you ever noticed that teenagers in movies and TV are almost always played by adult actors? It's not at all unusual, and it's been happening for decades. It's such a common practice that the "actual teen vs adult teen" Tumblr tracks it. There are several reasons why this is done, and while a chosen actor's talent plays a large role in why they land a part, it's not the only one.

There are laws to protect working children, which can slow production. The many child actor labor laws allow for young children to work, but with conditions. These include limiting working hours based on age, additional permits in some states, on-set tutors and educators to ensure they don't fall behind in school, and a lot more. For teen characters, it's especially desirable to cast adults for various reasons, including maintaining continuity through puberty.

Also, adult actors can perform in sexualized scenes, where children cannot, so they present a better option for some teen characters. Because of these reasons, casting agents have gotten away with throwing adults into teen roles to skirt the rules. Each of these actors was way too old to play the characters they did, but ultimately, their performances proved that they were right for the part.