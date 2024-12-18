Who Does Lily Bloom End Up With In It Ends With Us?

This article contains discussions of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and domestic violence.

In August of 2024, audiences flocked to the movie theater to catch the long-awaited film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel "It Ends With Us," a tear-jerking, often harrowing story of a relationship that seems perfect until it's very much not. (No, really, they did flock; the movie made a huge splash at the 2024 box office.) Onscreen, the story's protagonist, Lily Blossom Bloom — Hoover is, if nothing else, extremely literal with her character names, considering that Lily owns a flower shop — is played by Blake Lively, who also produced the movie; the man who sweeps her off her feet, neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, is played by Justin Baldoni. (Baldoni directed the movie as well.) So what happens in "It Ends With Us" between Lily and Ryle? How do they meet, what twists and turns does their relationship take, and — spoiler alert — what drives them apart for good?

Baldoni and Lively's film sticks pretty closely to Hoover's book, so let's outline everything that happens in both versions ... but there's also a literary sequel called "It Starts With Us," which was obviously also penned by Hoover. With that in mind, let's go through Lily's romantic life semi-chronologically — just like the book and film do — and discuss Ryle, Lily's other great loves, and where she ends up at the end of "It Ends With Us" ... and the end of "It Starts With Us." (Spoilers ahead for Lily's entire story!)