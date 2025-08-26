12 Best Movies Like The Map That Leads To You

There's something inherently romantic about traveling. You take a break from the monotony of life in your hometown to explore the world, try new foods, and meet interesting new people. And, who knows, you might even find love out there. That's the idea behind the Amazon film "The Map That Leads to You."

Heather (Madelyn Cline) is on a European trip with her friends when she meets Jack (KJ Apa) and the two instantly form a connection. The thing is, this trip to Europe was meant to be a temporary distraction for Heather before she starts a new job and proceeds with the life she has always envisioned for herself. Her time with Jack makes her wonder if there could be more to life than what she's planned out for herself back home.

Despite lukewarm reviews, "The Map That Leads to You" became a hit on Amazon Prime Video. As such, it's only natural for fans of the film to wonder if there are more romance-centric travel movies to enjoy. Well, there are — and we've rounded up the best dozen. Whether you want beautiful vistas and stunning cities or you just enjoy watching people fall in love on the road, these are the films you need to check out next if you loved "The Map That Leads to You."