12 Best Movies Like The Map That Leads To You
There's something inherently romantic about traveling. You take a break from the monotony of life in your hometown to explore the world, try new foods, and meet interesting new people. And, who knows, you might even find love out there. That's the idea behind the Amazon film "The Map That Leads to You."
Heather (Madelyn Cline) is on a European trip with her friends when she meets Jack (KJ Apa) and the two instantly form a connection. The thing is, this trip to Europe was meant to be a temporary distraction for Heather before she starts a new job and proceeds with the life she has always envisioned for herself. Her time with Jack makes her wonder if there could be more to life than what she's planned out for herself back home.
Despite lukewarm reviews, "The Map That Leads to You" became a hit on Amazon Prime Video. As such, it's only natural for fans of the film to wonder if there are more romance-centric travel movies to enjoy. Well, there are — and we've rounded up the best dozen. Whether you want beautiful vistas and stunning cities or you just enjoy watching people fall in love on the road, these are the films you need to check out next if you loved "The Map That Leads to You."
Before Sunrise (1995)
"The Map That Leads to You" has a similar set-up to "Before Sunrise," which is a quintessential "finding love abroad" movie. Just like Heather and Jack meet on a train when Jack tries to get some sleep on a luggage rack, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) also meet on a train where they form an instant connection. They're going to different destinations (the United States and Paris, France, respectively), but they agree to spend one night together so that, years down the road, they can reminisce about what might have been.
"Before Sunrise" doesn't offer a full European escapade, instead remaining laser-focused on Vienna. Jesse and Céline explore the city together, discussing life, death, and everything between. There's nothing superficial about "Before Sunrise." It depicts how true love is built on a foundation of genuinely understanding one's partner, and it manages to make both of its leads feel like actual people within its brisk 101-minute runtime. And if you like what you see here, there are two sequels — "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight" — that are just as good, if not better. Many would claim they make up one of the greatest film trilogies of all time.
Eat Pray Love (2010)
In life, sometimes love finds you when you're least expecting it. "Eat Pray Love," which is based on a true story, falls into that camp, as it follows a woman named Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) who has just ended her eight-year marriage. Despite having a successful career, she felt completely lost and decided that divorce was her only option. The life she spent so long building is now a thing of the past, so she goes on a globe-trotting journey to Italy, Indonesia, and India in an attempt to find herself.
As far as deep messages go, "Eat Pray Love" is about as profound as a "Live Laugh Love" poster. The platitudes, like how you shouldn't let uncertainty hold you back from experiencing love, are surface level, but the wondrous landscapes are enough to make you forget all that. This is a film to fill your Pinterest board with images to plan your next vacation. And Roberts perfectly embodies Gilbert's heartbreak and renewed willingness to fall in love again once she meets Felipe (Javier Bardem). Who wouldn't be willing to risk it all for Bardem?
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
There are a lot of movies that make you feel like you're in Italy even if you can't make the trip yourself. Few have managed to capture the utter beauty of the country as well as "Under the Tuscan Sun." In a similar vein to "Eat Pray Love," "Under the Tuscan Sun" starts with Frances Mayes (Diane Lane) experiencing a traumatic divorce and having to give her ex-husband half of her home. Feeling directionless, she travels to Italy to reset and finds love in the process. Despite the inciting incident, the film makes for a pleasant comfort watch when you want to look at beautiful landscapes and be reminded that it's never too late to restart your life.
This serves as something of a contrast to "The Map That Leads to You," where the main character is a young woman who's life hasn't really started yet but feels like she needs to do the right thing now in order to be happy later. But maybe while Heather was spending all that time with Jack, she just needed to watch "Under the Tuscan Sun" to be reminded that it's okay to make mistakes because life doesn't end when you're 30. Diane Lane is fantastic here, turning in a critically acclaimed performance as San Francisco writer Frances. Her husband cheating on her is devastating, but it leads to an adventure of a lifetime, and Lane sells it with aplomb.
Anyone But You (2023)
"Anyone But You," which blew everyone away at the box office, is a modern update on William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." It's about a woman called Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and a man called Ben (Glen Powell), who find that they have a spark after meeting in a coffee shop. They spend the day together, but when Bea leaves Ben's place the following morning without waking him up, he starts insulting her to his friend — without realizing that she came back and overheard him.
Six months later, they find themselves attending the same wedding via their two sisters marrying one another. And the wedding takes place in Australia, so guess what — it becomes a globe-trotting rom-com where the focus is on beautiful landmarks as much as it is beautiful people. "Anyone But You" offers a classic "enemies to lovers" storyline, but sometimes, that's all you need. You don't need to reinvent the wheel when you have some likable leads and enough comedy to keep viewers chuckling the whole way through.
The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
There are plenty of romantic movies where the central conceit is that one or both main characters are on the move. "The Time Traveler's Wife" takes this to another level by introducing time travel into the mix, but don't worry, it's definitely not hard science fiction. The focus very much remains on the primary relationship between Henry (Eric Bana) and Clare (Rachel McAdams). Henry possesses the ability to inadvertently travel through time, although he doesn't have much control over where he goes and can't change much of anything beyond superficial differences.
During one excursion, he meets a woman named Clare who claims that the pair already met when she was younger and that this version of Henry explained to her that they would be married one day. The two begin a romantic relationship, but things get complex due to Henry's power. A lot of road trip romantic movies ask the question as to whether romance can thrive if two people are separated by thousands of miles. "The Time Traveler's Wife" asks what happens when people get separated by years. It's a strange film but presents an intriguing thought experiment, one that fans of "The Map That Leads to You" will no doubt enjoy.
Chocolat (2000)
"The Map That Leads to You" is directed by Lasse Hallström, who was nominated for a best director Oscar twice for "My Life as a Dog" and "The Cider House Rules." He has a wide-ranging filmography that covers everything from the serious drama "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" to the big-budget fantasy movie "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." However, if you want to watch something else from Hallström that's similar to "The Map That Leads to You," you need to opt for 2000's "Chocolat."
The film follows Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) as she opens a chocolate store in a downtrodden French village. While it takes some time for the townsfolk to warm up to her, she soon becomes a welcome presence. There's also a hint of romance in this story as Vianne falls in love with Roux (Johnny Depp), the leader of a small Romani group on the outskirts of the town people don't much care for. With its intricate sets and gorgeous landscapes, "Chocolat" is the perfect feel-good movie when you need to lift your spirits while eating far too many bonbons.
Lost in Translation (2003)
We've gone over many movies like "The Map That Leads to You" that showcase the vibrant majesty of Europe, but if Asia is more your thing, then you should check out Sophia Coppola's "Lost in Translation." It's about two people from different worlds who cross paths at the right time: Bob (Bill Murray) is a fading movie star doing commercial work in Japan, while newlywed Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) is in the same country with her photographer husband, feeling lost and disillusioned. The two find comfort in one another, which sometimes feels romantic and other times feels just like two kindred souls clicking.
"Lost in Translation" isn't a romantic film in a traditional sense. As a viewer, you don't even necessarily find yourself pining for the moment when Charlotte and Bob kiss. It's more about finding connection — any sort of a connection — in a world that doesn't make sense, and that's ultimately what any romantic film where people travel is about. The characters want to connect with others as a means of finding themselves. "Lost in Translation" is without a doubt one of the best Bill Murray movies and fans of "The Map That Leads to You" are bound to vibe with it.
The Sure Thing (1985)
The 1980s was a golden era for raunchy comedies, with offerings like "Bachelor Party" and "Hardbodies." Upon first watching "The Sure Thing," you might assume you're in for a similar ride as Gib (John Cusack) travels across the country to meet a girl he's been promised is a "sure thing." However, Alison (Daphne Zuniga) tags along for the journey, and the two aren't exactly on good terms at first after an awkward class encounter. Of course, throughout the journey they fall in love, and you may be pleasantly surprised with Gib's choice in the end.
Sex may be at the forefront of his mind at the start, but from his cross-country adventure from New York to Los Angeles, he realizes a good relationship has to be about more than that. You can also see how it might have influenced "The Map That Leads to You," where a character has a plan for life that doesn't allow for much spontaneity. Alison is pretty uptight, and while she doesn't do a total 180 to appease Gib, they balance each other out. It's not entirely dissimilar to Heather in "The Map That Leads to You" feeling conflicted about whether to follow her own plan or embrace something new.
Roman Holiday (1953)
You could make a strong argument that "Roman Holiday" is Audrey Hepburn's best movie. Everything that made her a beloved icon is on full display here, as she plays Princess Ann, a literal princess who's grown tired of being waited on hand and foot. She has no agency for herself, so one day, she breaks out onto the streets of Rome and begins hanging out with broke journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck, also at the top of his game). The pairing initially begins with the two just wanting to escape their lots in life, but it quickly develops into something more.
"Roman Holiday" remains relatable to this day. Both Ann and Joe feel torn between what's expected of them with their societal duties and how they feel about one another. Hepburn was born to play a princess, bringing a natural elegance to the role while never sacrificing the character's vulnerability. At first, the film feels like a pleasant romp. Hepburn and Peck are a delight to watch gallivanting around famous Roman locales. But, even though it feels simple enough, there's a surprising amount of depth, especially toward the finale. It's a classic for a reason.
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
There are many movies like "The Map That Leads to You" about Americans traveling to other countries to discover something new about themselves, but you can also find the same vibes in some films set in the United States. "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" sees the titular duo — Nick (Michael Cera) and Norah (Kat Dennings) — team up for an adventure in their own backyard. Instead of skipping around Europe, the two go through a highlight reel of New York hot spots and underground locations that are off the beaten path.
When it comes to movies set in New York, it's often said that the city itself is a character. It's a cliché, but it's absolutely true here. Nick and Norah explore New York's music scene beyond major acts playing at Madison Square Garden. It gives the film a more unique angle than other New York-centric rom-coms, and the soundtrack makes for a great time capsule of the late 2000s, with songs from the likes of Vampire Weekend, Band of Horses, and We Are Scientists. No matter what city you live in, there could be a side of it you've never witnessed before.
A Walk to Remember (2002)
"The Map That Leads to You" isn't all sunshine and exploring beautiful European locations. While it seems like Heather and Jack are made for each other, he's hiding a dark truth throughout much of the film that he's sick and likely doesn't have a lot of time left. This makes him hesitant to get too close to Heather, fearing his own death will ruin her, but when you love someone, you want to spend as much time as you can with them, even if it's not much. Anyone who's eyes are still dry after watching "The Map That Leads to You" can remedy that situation by viewing "A Walk to Remember."
The book it's based on is a staple in many high school English classes, and the movie is somehow even sadder. Landon (Shane West) is a popular student who's never really given Jamie (Mandy Moore) the time of day, but when they perform in a school play together and get to know one another, love develops. But Jamie has leukemia and doesn't have much time to live. Of course, everyone dies eventually. But life shouldn't be about when you die — it's about how you go about experiencing everything the world has to offer to the fullest.
It Happened One Night (1934)
"It Happened One Night" holds many distinctions within Hollywood history. It's an early example of the romantic-comedy, featuring many tropes and elements we still find in the genre today. It's also one of only three films to win best picture, best director, best actress, best actor, and best adapted screenplay at the Academy Awards (the other two are "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Silence of the Lambs"). It's about Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert), an heiress who needs to make her way across the United States to marry a pilot. She enlists journalist Peter Warne (Clark Gable) to get her there.
An influential woman falling in love with a journalist? It sounds like many of the pieces of "Roman Holiday" originated with "It Happened One Night," or maybe there's something inherently romantic about the idea of someone from wealth falling for a journalist. "It Happened One Night" didn't just influence decades' worth of romantic-comedies: There's also good reason to believe it inspired the creation of Bugs Bunny. In particular, Bugs appears to have imitated Gable's manner of speaking as well as a scene in "It Happened One Night" where Peter eats a carrot.