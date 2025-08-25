Jessica Alba Had To Follow A Weird Rule On The Beverly Hills, 90210 Set

Every major television show probably has strict rules for how actors ought to behave while they're on set filming, but Jessica Alba recently claimed that life on the "Beverly Hills 90210" set could get a little extra severe. While appearing on "Hot Ones," the actor alleged that she was not allowed to look into the eyes of any of her co-stars when she guest-starred on two episodes of the teen drama back in 1998.

"You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members, or you'll be thrown off the set," Alba claims she was told. She was asked by host Sean Evans to compare the experience with that of playing a bully on her first major TV series, "The Secret World of Alex Mack," and it was clear that she enjoyed the latter experience much more.

Stories like Alba's don't come as a big shock to fans, since "90210" was pretty notorious for the level of behind-the-scenes drama it engendered during its run. But there's just one problem with Alba's claim: some of the 90210 cast deny that any such rule ever existed for guest stars and newbies appearing on the show. "'Don't look at the stars of the show' was never an edict that came down on our show. I don't know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us," Jason Priestly said on KiSS 92.5's "The Roz and Mocha Show."