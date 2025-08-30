10 Best TV Shows Like Smoke

True crime has quickly become one of the biggest, most popular genres of entertainment, and it's not just movies and TV shows, as true crime podcasts are also taking audiences by storm. Amateur investigators around the world have launched entire careers examining some of the most heinous and often overlooked crimes around — the kind that seem to get swept under the rug. One such podcast, "Firebug," about a convicted serial arsonist named John Leonard Orr, has been adapted into an Apple TV+ drama.

"Smoke" retells the true story of Orr, an arson investigator who moonlighted as a serial fire-starter. As the series shows, he worked alongside police to track down the person responsible for the blazes he would set with the intent of throwing authorities off his scent. It stars Taron Egerton as Orr, who, over the course of some 30 years, set nearly 2,000 fires, killing four people along the way.

The brainchild of writer and producer Dennis Lehane, "Smoke" was met with strong reviews for its haunting portrayal of a devious sociopath who works with investigators to "solve" the very crimes he's perpetrating. A slow burn of a series — pun definitely intended — "Smoke" was praised by the Guardian, who declared that "no TV show has ever been worth sticking with more." Once you've finished it, though, you're probably eager to find something else like it, whether it's a similar story or another series that evokes the same grim feeling of a true crime story. Well, no need to pull the fire alarm, because we've put together a list of the 10 best shows like "Smoke" to watch next.