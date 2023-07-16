Whatever Happened To Renée Zellweger?

Renée Zellweger never planned on being famous. She grew up in Katy, a small town outside Houston, Texas. After high school, she attended the University of Texas in Austin, with plans of becoming a writer or journalist. However, that all changed when a drama class led to a role in a student film and she realized that she wanted to pursue acting professionally.

Zellweger began her career locally, landing small parts in Texas-based productions, including Richard Linklater's coming-of-age classic "Dazed and Confused." "I felt really lucky to be a glorified extra on ['Dazed and Confused']," Zellweger told People. "I learned so much about how a film set works and how it breaks down into different departments and what your responsibilities are as a performer." She went on to land a lead role in "The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which helped to launch her career.

Before long, she was heading to Hollywood. "I moved to L.A. because I just ran out of things to do," Zellweger explained to People. "If Austin Studios had been here at the time, I might not have gone anywhere." A small role in "Empire Records" led to her breakthrough performance in "Jerry Maguire" and she quickly became one of the most in-demand names in Tinseltown, with her turn as the titular character in "Bridget Jones's Diary" transforming her into an international star.

Zellweger was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in "Bridget Jones's Diary," and she was nominated again the following year for "Chicago." She didn't take home the statuette on either occasion, but it was third time lucky for the Texan — she won best actress in a supporting role for 2003's "Cold Mountain." What happened to her in the years following her heyday? Read on to find out.