Final Film Roles That Became Unexpected Goodbyes In Real Life

For decades, John Wayne was Hollywood's resident cowboy movie star. The Duke, as he was often called, crafted a particular brand of Western hero, one who never shied away from a fair (and sometimes unfair) fight. While many of Wayne's films in the 1970s could be considered something of a swan song for the actor, it's "The Shootist," his final picture, that stands out. The 1976 film features the Duke as J.B. Books, a notorious lawman-slash-gunfighter who is on his last legs as he succumbs to cancer. But what makes this particularly memorable is that Wayne himself was dealing with the disease while making the film.

While it's been well documented that Wayne was constantly making demands during production, audiences who saw the film on the big screen likely had no idea they were watching the Duke for the very last time. Following the release of "The Shootist" in 1976, Wayne lived for several years until his death on June 11, 1979. When you watch "The Shootist," you see a man facing impending death both on and off camera, while also perfectly encapsulating the genre that defined him.

As Quentin Tarantino once put it in his review for New Beverly Cinema, "There's nothing in 'The Shootist' you haven't seen done many times before and done better ... But what you haven't seen before is a dying John Wayne give his last performance." It's certainly something to behold.