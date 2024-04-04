What Happened To Christopher Reeve? The Superman Star's Tragic Accident Explained

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

Christopher Reeve remains the gold standard for Superman in live-action. The talented actor is oft-remembered as one of the greatest to wear the Man of Steel's cape and costume. However, a tragic accident in 1995 left Reeve paralyzed, changing his life forever.

Despite not having many acting credits or experience at the time, Reeve, a Juilliard-trained performer, landed the role of Clark Kent aka Superman in Richard Donner's 1978 "Superman" film. His portrayal of the clumsy reporter Kent and the iconic superhero, alongside Marlon Brando's Jor-El, Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor, and Margot Kidder's Lois Lane, are among the most iconic iterations of the DC Comics characters. Reeve reprised his role in multiple sequels, including "Superman II," "Superman III," and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." Even in the less beloved installments, his performance stands out.

Reeve, who was passionate about horse riding and equestrianism, saw his life change significantly in 1995 after he fell off his horse and suffered a major spinal injury, causing him to become paralyzed from the neck down. As a result, Reeve spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair. However, the actor didn't let the tragedy defeat him; he continued and evolved his career in entertainment while becoming an advocate for those who endured similar injuries.