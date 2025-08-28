Head Of The Class Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

For '80s kids, there was no cooler place to matriculate than Millard Fillmore High School. "Head of the Class" had a snug spot on ABC's schedule, resulting in a solid five-season run that gives an appealing window into life in the 1980s for teens of that time. Set within an Individualized Honors Program classroom, the classroom is led by aspiring actor Charlie Moore (Howard Hesseman), whose unorthodox ways caused him to butt heads with traditional and stuffy principal Dr. Harold Samuels (William G. Schilling).

Moore teaches his students social studies and history and tries to prepare them for both high academic achievement and the real world. Things change over the seasons, with students coming and going, until Charlie left and was replaced by Billy MacGregor (Billy Connolly) for the kids' senior year (a move that is often deemed an actor replacement that ruined the show). At the end of the sitcom, everyone graduated, and the school was torn down.

It's been over thirty years since Millard Fillmore High closed for good. While all of the actors who played students and most of those who played the school's staff are still alive, two main cast members have passed away since the show's final episode in 1991. Here's who's no longer with us from the cast of "Head of the Class."