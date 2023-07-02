The Last Movie Vincent Price Filmed Before He Died - And Why It Was A Fitting End

Although his illustrious career that encompassed more than 200 roles kicked off in 1938, late movie icon Vincent Price was largely known for several spine-tingling projects in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. It was during that stretch that Price starred in such horror film classics as "House of Wax," "The Fly," and "House on Haunted Hill," as well as "The Pit and the Pendulum," "The Raven," and "The Abominable Dr. Phibes."

Among Price's legions of fans was a then-unknown artist from California named Tim Burton, who, of course, went on to a successful film career of his own. "Vincent Price was somebody I could identify with," said Burton in an Unframed post for the LA County Museum of Art. "When you're younger, things look bigger, you find your own mythology, you find what psychologically connects to you. And those movies, just the poetry of them, and this larger-than-life character who goes through a lot of torment — mostly imagined — just spoke to me."

Lucky for Burton, Price worked with the filmmaker on three of his projects, beginning in 1982 with the stop-motion animated short "Vincent" for Walt Disney Studios. The legendary actor then introduced the Burton-directed Disney Channel special "Hansel and Gretel" in 1983 and played the father-like figure The Inventor opposite Johnny Depp's title character in 1990's "Edward Scissorhands."

"Edward Scissorhands" was significant in that it marked the last live-action big screen feature that Price made during his illustrious career; a fitting end considering how the actor was working with one of the artists he so deeply inspired.